Brian Flores Delivers Powerful Message in Thursday Media Availability

This media availability was the second time the public had an opportunity to hear from Flores regarding the current state of our nation and social inequalities. Last week, the Miami Dolphins published a statement from Flores that detailed his feelings about police brutality and the Rooney Rule, among other things.

"I think race is a tough subject for a lot of people," Flores said. "I think it's something that I think a lot of people are seeing that it's something that we need to kind of confront head-on and communicate and have discussions, and I think there was an opportunity to speak on that. Obviously there's been a lot of talk about the Rooney Rule and the adjustments that were made over the last week. With the events that are going on now, I just felt like it was an opportunity to speak and talk about those and have those conversations because they're important, and if we're going to try to bring people to together, I think communication is vital."

Flores has displayed leadership from the moment he was hired in Miami and the Dolphins need his strong voice now more than ever. The coach has made himself available to listen to the words of his players.