Brian Flores, Dolphins Motivate Coconut Creek Football Team During OTAs Visit

Blackmon was inspired by what he saw at practice Tuesday.

“How the receivers run their routes, how they do their moves and stuff, it made me try to perfect my game more and get better at my craft,” he said. “I was just watching all the receivers to see and try to take notes on everything they do.

“It’s cool to see how big you have to get and how much you have to develop yourself in order to play at the next level,” junior defensive end Christopher Jones said. “From the D-line, I learned to always keep your hands extended, always be aggressive and keep your hands moving, eyes up and that first step is really important and crucial.”

Cox is confident his players got a lot out of the experience.

“Some of it was a little shock and awe, being close to a lot of guys you see on TV,” he said. “But then a lot of it is seeing the same things that our coaches are teaching them is the same things that the pros are doing. It allows them to finally think that, hey, man, I could get there if I work and I keep doing what my coaches are asking me to do. That was the major thing.z