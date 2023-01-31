Chubb Named to Pro Bowl Games Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

It's Chubb's second career Pro Bowl selection after he was also named to the team following the 2020 season. He was acquired by Miami in a trade with Denver on Nov. 1, 2022. In 16 total games with both Miami and Denver this season, Chubb totaled 39 tackles (20 solo), 8.0 sacks, one pass defensed and a career-high three forced fumbles. Three of his eight sacks were strip-sacks resulting in forced fumbles.

Chubb becomes the fourth Dolphin named to the team, joining tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. It's the first time Miami has had four Pro Bowl selections in a season since 2016, when running back Jay Ajayi, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Cameron Wake were all chosen.

Chubb will replace L.A. Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, who is unable to participate with an injury.