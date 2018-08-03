Congemi's Three Takeaways From Practice No. 8

Both sides of the football seemed to benefit from the work inside the 20-yard line today. Offensively, quarterback Ryan Tannehill gave his playmakers an opportunity to win in the air and both times the play ended up successful. First, he was pressured out of the pocket to his right and launched the ball high, in the direction of wide out DeVante Parker. Parker was in the back of the end zone tightly covered by multiple defenders. But Parker high pointed the ball using strength and his size to come down with the touchdown reception. Next up, rookie tight end Mike Gesicki motioned out from his line position to a receiver spot. Getting the match-up against a linebacker, Tannehill again lofted the ball in his direction, and Gesicki used his huge catch radius over linebacker Stephone Anthony to make the catch. Running the football today wasn't an option as the defensive line did a great job up front. That allowed reserve linebacker Mike Hull to make consecutive stops behind the line of scrimmage.