Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Cowboys

OVERVIEW: The Cowboys entered the season with high hopes after signing star running back Ezekiel Elliott to a new long-term contract, but it’s been quarterback Dak Prescott who’s off to a sizzling start. In victories against the NFC East rival Giants and Redskins, Prescott completed an eye-opening 82.3 percent of his passes for 674 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception and a passer rating of 142.9. Amari Cooper from Miami Northwestern High is the Cowboys’ high-profile wide receiver, but Michael Gallup leads the team with 13 catches for 226 yards in two games. Gallup, however, is expected to miss the game Sunday because of a knee injury. At tight end, the Cowboys again have veteran Jason Witten, who has two touchdowns in two games after coming back from a one-year hiatus to do television work. What makes the Dallas offense go, beyond anything else, is an offensive line that ranks among the best in the entire NFL. The defense features a speedy ground of linebackers led by Jaylon Smith and 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who had 25 sacks over the past two seasons, leads the pass rush.