Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 01:45 PM

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Cowboys

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

CTK_Dallas2

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

Game Facts

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 22

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

TV ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Burkhardt, play-by-play; Charles Davis, color analyst; Pam Oliver, sideline reporter

WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the FOX broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Related Links

The Series

SERIES RECORD: Teams tied 7-7 (including playoffs)

AT MIAMI: Cowboys lead 3-2

AT DALLAS: Dolphins lead 5-3

AT NEW ORLEANS (Super Bowl VI): Cowboys lead 1-0

LAST MEETING: 2015 at Miami; Cowboys 24, Dolphins 14

HISTORY LESSON: This will be the first time in nine trips to Dallas the game will be played in September. Amazingly, seven of the teams’ first eight games in Dallas were played between Nov. 19 and Nov. 27, with the other taking place Oct. 25. Click here to read more Matchup Memories.

SERIES TREND: After the Dolphins dominated the early part of this series, Dallas has had the better of it of late. The Cowboys have won the past three meetings and five of the past six.

Scouting Report

DALLAS’ RECORD: 1-0

LAST GAME: Beat Washington 35-21

OVERVIEW: The Cowboys entered the season with high hopes after signing star running back Ezekiel Elliott to a new long-term contract, but it’s been quarterback Dak Prescott who’s off to a sizzling start. In victories against the NFC East rival Giants and Redskins, Prescott completed an eye-opening 82.3 percent of his passes for 674 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception and a passer rating of 142.9. Amari Cooper from Miami Northwestern High is the Cowboys’ high-profile wide receiver, but Michael Gallup leads the team with 13 catches for 226 yards in two games. Gallup, however, is expected to miss the game Sunday because of a knee injury. At tight end, the Cowboys again have veteran Jason Witten, who has two touchdowns in two games after coming back from a one-year hiatus to do television work. What makes the Dallas offense go, beyond anything else, is an offensive line that ranks among the best in the entire NFL. The defense features a speedy ground of linebackers led by Jaylon Smith and 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who had 25 sacks over the past two seasons, leads the pass rush.

KEY NEW FACES: DT Trysten Hill (draft-2nd round), WR Randall Cobb (Green Bay), TE Jason Witten, DT Christian Covington (Houston), WR Devin Smith, DE Robert Quinn (Miami)

KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Rod Smith, WR Cole Beasley, WR Allen Hurns, TE Rico Gathers, DE Taco Charlton

Final Injury Report

Table inside Article
Miami Dolphins Out Doubtful Questionable
S Reshad Jones (ankle) DE Charles Harris (wrist)
WR Albert Wilson (hip/calf) LB Trent Harris (foot)
S Bobby McCain (shoulder)
Table inside Article
Dallas Cowboys Out Doubtful Questionable
WR Tavon Austin (concussion)
DL Tyrone Crawford (hip) out
WR Michael Gallup (knee)
LB Luke Gifford (ankle)
DT Antwaun Woods (knee)
S Xavier Woods (ankle)

Related Content

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Ravens
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Ravens

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Saints
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Saints

Previewing tonight's final preseason game in New Orleans.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Buccaneers
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Buccaneers

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Vikings
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Vikings

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Bills
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Bills

Advertising