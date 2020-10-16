Davon Godchaux Placed on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive tackle Davon Godchauxon injured reserve.
Godchauxwas a fifth-round pick (178th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in 52 career games with 42 starts, totaling 179 tackles (100 solo), three sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He started five games for the Dolphins in 2020, totaling 16 tackles (10 solo). Godchaux was the team's 2019 Nat Moore Community Service Award winner and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.