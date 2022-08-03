Day 7 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

"It was mandatory. Early on in OTAs it's that way for all rookies. That's why I explained to them what I did," Welker said. "I sat there and drew out every single play from the night before that way I'm ready for this play or that play. All that is, is stealing reps. You're sitting there talking yourself through 'I have this route, this play, or whatever it is, I'm motioning to this spot,' trying to dial it in. If you write it out, now you've given yourself a mental rep. (Ezukanma) and Braylon (Sanders) both have been doing that and I think it's really paid off for them because the more you do it, the more it becomes like clockwork so you can just line up and go play, no matter what Mike (McDaniel) calls."