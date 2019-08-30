Dolphins Acquire C/G Evan Boehm

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick to Indianapolis for center/guard Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Boehm has played in 42 career games with 13 starts after spending one season with Indianapolis (2018) and two with Arizona (2016-17). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (128th overall) by Arizona in the 2016 NFL draft. Boehm played collegiately at Missouri, where he started a school-record 52 consecutive games.