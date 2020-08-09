Dolphins Activate Calvin Munson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated linebacker Calvin Munson off the non-football injury list. Munson was placed on the non-football injury list on July 28, 2020.

Munson joined the Dolphins on Dec. 17, 2019. He played in two games for the Dolphins last year, totaling seven tackles (five solo). Munson also had stints with New England (2018-19) and the N.Y. Giants (2017-18). He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants in 2017. Munson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Giants on May 12, 2017.