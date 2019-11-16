Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 03:35 PM

Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.

Davenport started one game for Miami prior to being placed on injured reserve. He was acquired on Sept. 1, 2019 in a trade with Houston. In 2018 for the Texans, Davenport played in all 16 games with 15 starts. During his three-year NFL career, he has played in 28 games with 20 starts. Davenport originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft.

Donnal played in two games with Miami this season after he was signed on Sept. 24, 2019. He has appeared in games with four franchises since 2015, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2015-16), Baltimore (2017), Detroit (2018) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by St. Louis in the 2015 NFL draft.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Julién Davenport T 6-7 325 1/9/95 3 Bucknell '17 Paulsboro, N.J. T, '19 (Hou.)

Related Content

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension

The Miami native signed a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams
news

Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams

news

Dolphins Awarded Gary Jennings Off Waivers

The Dolphins were awarded wide receiver Gary Jennings off waivers from Seattle.
news

Dolphins Sign Marcus Sherels, De'Lance Turner

The Dolphins signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner.
Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners

DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors
news

DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors

news

Dolphins Awarded Ken Crawley, Waived Isaiah Ford

The Dolphins awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Dolphins Sign Clive Walford, Place Xavien Howard On IR
news

Dolphins Sign Clive Walford, Place Xavien Howard On IR

The Dolphins signed tight end Clive Walford and placed cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve.
New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation
news

New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation

Stephen M. Ross is one of the financial donors of the project which will include a 190,000 square foot academic building operated by U-M.
news

Miami Dolphins Awarded Xavier Crawford Off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins were awarded cornerback Xavier Crawford and released tight end Nick O’Leary.
news

Dolphins Acquire Aqib Talib, Draft Pick From Rams

The Dolphins have acquired Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

