Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.

Davenport started one game for Miami prior to being placed on injured reserve. He was acquired on Sept. 1, 2019 in a trade with Houston. In 2018 for the Texans, Davenport played in all 16 games with 15 starts. During his three-year NFL career, he has played in 28 games with 20 starts. Davenport originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft.