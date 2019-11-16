Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.
Davenport started one game for Miami prior to being placed on injured reserve. He was acquired on Sept. 1, 2019 in a trade with Houston. In 2018 for the Texans, Davenport played in all 16 games with 15 starts. During his three-year NFL career, he has played in 28 games with 20 starts. Davenport originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft.
Donnal played in two games with Miami this season after he was signed on Sept. 24, 2019. He has appeared in games with four franchises since 2015, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2015-16), Baltimore (2017), Detroit (2018) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by St. Louis in the 2015 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Julién Davenport
|T
|6-7
|325
|1/9/95
|3
|Bucknell '17
|Paulsboro, N.J.
|T, '19 (Hou.)