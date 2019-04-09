Dolphins Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

The preseason concludes in Week 4 (Aug. 29-30) as Miami plays at New Orleans. The Dolphins are 14-7 all-time against the Saints in preseason contests but have not faced New Orleans in a preseason game since Aug. 29, 2013.

WFOR-TV CBS4 will once again be the preseason television home of Dolphins football and the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Three of the four games will be shown on the CBS station in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. The games can be heard on Miami's Sportsradio 560 WQAM, the official flagship radio partner of the franchise, and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. Fans can also listen to the Dolphins in Spanish on Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Dolphins Membership program, please call 1-888-FINS-TIX (1-888-346-7849) or visit Dolphins.com.