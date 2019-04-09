Dolphins Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced their 2019 preseason schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Aug. 8 -12
|Falcons
|Hard Rock Stadium
|WFOR CBS4
|TBD
|Aug. 15 - 19
|@ Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|WFOR CBS4
|TBD
|Thurs., Aug. 22
|Jaguars
|Hard Rock Stadium
|FOX
|8 p.m.
|Aug. 29 - 30
|@ Saints
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|WFOR CBS4
|TBD
Miami will open its preseason schedule at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 1 (Aug. 8-12) when it hosts the Atlanta Falcons. This will be the 17th preseason meeting between the two teams and the sixth year in a row the Dolphins and Falcons have met in the preseason. Miami holds a 9-8 edge in the all-time preseason series.
The Dolphins will make their first road-trip of the year when they travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second preseason game in Week 2 (Aug. 15-19). The Dolphins are 17-14 all-time in preseason games against the Bucs, facing Tampa Bay more than any other team in its preseason history.
Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. for a nationally-televised game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami holds a 6-4 edge in the all-time preseason series between the two teams. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
The preseason concludes in Week 4 (Aug. 29-30) as Miami plays at New Orleans. The Dolphins are 14-7 all-time against the Saints in preseason contests but have not faced New Orleans in a preseason game since Aug. 29, 2013.
WFOR-TV CBS4 will once again be the preseason television home of Dolphins football and the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Three of the four games will be shown on the CBS station in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. The games can be heard on Miami's Sportsradio 560 WQAM, the official flagship radio partner of the franchise, and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. Fans can also listen to the Dolphins in Spanish on Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM.
Additional Notes on Preseason Schedule
- The Dolphins have posted a winning preseason record 24 times in the team’s history.
- Entering 2019, the Dolphins hold a 131-107-4 record in preseason contests.
- Miami has posted a perfect preseason record five times in team history (1976, 1979, 1981, 1998 and 2009).