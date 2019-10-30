Dolphins Awarded Ken Crawley, Waived Isaiah Ford

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Crawley has spent the past four seasons (2016-19) with New Orleans, playing in 39 games and making 23 starts. He has 128 career tackles (115 solo), one interception, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s also played in three playoff games with two starts. Crawley originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 9, 2016.
Ford has played in four games over the past two seasons (2018-19) for Miami, totaling two receptions for 9 yards (4.5 avg.). He began the 2019 season on the Dolphins practice squad before he was promoted to the active roster on Sept. 25. Ford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Ken Crawley
|CB
|6-1
|180
|2/8/93
|4
|Colorado '16
|Washington, D.C.
|Wai., '19 (NO)