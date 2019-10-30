Dolphins Awarded Ken Crawley, Waived Isaiah Ford

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

Crawley has spent the past four seasons (2016-19) with New Orleans, playing in 39 games and making 23 starts. He has 128 career tackles (115 solo), one interception, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s also played in three playoff games with two starts. Crawley originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 9, 2016.