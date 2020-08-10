Dolphins Awarded Tight End Nate Wieting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tight end Nate Wietingoff waivers from Cleveland.
Wietingoriginally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 5, 2020. Wieting was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Iowa, where he played in 39 career games with 15 starts. He totaled 13 career receptions for 185 yards (14.2 avg.). As a senior in 2019, Wieting played in 11 games with nine starts, totaling 10 receptions for 117 yards (11.7 avg.). He was the co-recipient of the 2019 Brett Greenwood Award, given annually to the Iowa walk-on who embodies the core values and behaviors of Greenwood through their persistence, determination, commitment, preparation and actions.