Dolphins Awarded Tight End Nate Wieting

Aug 10, 2020 at 05:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tight end Nate Wietingoff waivers from Cleveland.

Wietingoriginally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 5, 2020. Wieting was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Iowa, where he played in 39 career games with 15 starts. He totaled 13 career receptions for 185 yards (14.2 avg.). As a senior in 2019, Wieting played in 11 games with nine starts, totaling 10 receptions for 117 yards (11.7 avg.). He was the co-recipient of the 2019 Brett Greenwood Award, given annually to the Iowa walk-on who embodies the core values and behaviors of Greenwood through their persistence, determination, commitment, preparation and actions.

Related Content

Dolphins Activate Calvin Munson
news

Dolphins Activate Calvin Munson

Activated linebacker Calvin Munson off the non-football injury list.
Footballs during off season training actives at the Miami Dolphins training facility on May 16th, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Sign Chester Rogers

Dolphins signed wide receiver Chester Rogers.
Dolphins Sign Ricardo Louis, Activate Others
news

Dolphins Sign Ricardo Louis, Activate Others

Activated Raekwon Davis, Benito Jones, Solomon Kindley and Kirk Merritt off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Activate Godchaux, Jones, Lawson
news

Dolphins Activate Godchaux, Jones, Lawson

Activated defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones and defensive end Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Make Roster Moves
news

Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced a handful of moves on Thursday afternoon.
Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux (56) during off season training activites at the team's training facility in Davie, Florida on May 31st 2019(Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Place Davon Godchaux On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley
news

Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley

Activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19* list and waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and Tankersley.
Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.
news

Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.

Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr., activated Jerome Baker and placed Malcolm Perry on reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Activate Blake Ferguson
news

Dolphins Activate Blake Ferguson

The Miami Dolphins activated long snapper Blake Ferguson off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed guard Ereck Flowers on the list.
Generic shots of the Miami Dolphins (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Sign Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.
Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Dolphins placed linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertising