Dolphins Awarded Tight End Nate Wieting

Wietingoriginally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 5, 2020. Wieting was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Iowa, where he played in 39 career games with 15 starts. He totaled 13 career receptions for 185 yards (14.2 avg.). As a senior in 2019, Wieting played in 11 games with nine starts, totaling 10 receptions for 117 yards (11.7 avg.). He was the co-recipient of the 2019 Brett Greenwood Award, given annually to the Iowa walk-on who embodies the core values and behaviors of Greenwood through their persistence, determination, commitment, preparation and actions.