Dolphins Donate Equipment, Meals to 1,000 High School and Youth Football Players as Part of Junior Dolphins Donations Presented by Baptist Health

"You got people that actually care about you, want to give back to you and it feels good to see my teammates smile, to have something new for once and I want to thank the Miami Dolphins for looking out for us," Miami Senior High School student and football player Makai Lovett said.

"Under these circumstances we as a school, the kids, the staff, community and alumni, we needed something like this to happen," Miami Senior High School Athletic Director Leonard Graham said. "The Miami Dolphins went beyond. This was not expected and we are very grateful for being one of the schools for this great gesture they are providing us. A lot of our kids come from a household where they wouldn't see a meal like that or they actually come to school for a meal and that's what keeps them coming to school and to throw in something extra after school or after dinner is always a bonus."