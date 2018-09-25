Dolphins Honor Tony Lima With The NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award

Born and raised in Miami, Lima is a first generation Cuban-American. As Executive Director, Lima oversees SAVE, South Florida's leading organization dedicated to protecting people of the LGBTQ community against discrimination. Since 1993, SAVE has advocated for equal rights for persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Under his leadership, SAVE has had the biggest wins towards LGBTQ equality in the organization's 25-year history: in 2015, SAVE successfully sued the state of Florida to legalize same-sex marriage, in 2014, SAVE passed comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for transgender individuals at the Miami-Dade County Commission. During his five-year tenure, the organization has endorsed and helped elect a record seventy-five pro-equality leaders at all levels of government. In 2016, the organization created and implemented a groundbreaking deep canvassing model that was scientifically proven to have a lasting effect on reducing prejudice against the LGBTQ community. It has since become a national model for helping change hearts and minds.