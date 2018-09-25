Dolphins Host Football Unites Tailgate Funded By Stephen Ross & Dolphins Players

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players hosted its' second Football Unites Tailgate to strengthen relationships between community leaders, youth and law enforcement. Leaders and youth from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Albert Wilson Foundation, Pridelines, SAVE, Trayvon Martin Foundation and YWCA Miami attended the second tailgate of the season, which took place Sunday against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.
The tailgates featured giveaways, games, food and a live DJ with educational components designed by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) to create dialogue and foster positive relationships and unite groups of different races, genders, sexual orientation and identities to help level the playing field in South Florida.
The tailgate initiative stems from a solution-oriented town hall hosted in the fall of 2016 by the Dolphins and RISE during which players and local leaders discussed actionable steps that could be taken to address issues of racial inequality and unite the community. Founded and created by Ross in Oct. 2015, RISE harnesses the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. To learn more about RISE, visit risetowin.org.