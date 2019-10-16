Dolphins Host FOOTBALL UNITES™ Collaborate with Breakthrough Miami to Host Breakthroughs and Bridges Workshop

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program and Breakthrough Miami jointed to host Breakthroughs and Bridges, bringing together 50 students from diverse backgrounds across the tri-county area to engage in thought-provoking conversations and activities designed to address diversity and inclusivity, Tuesday, October 15 at the National Young Arts Foundation.
With an emphasis on listening, learning and understanding of others, Breakthroughs and Bridges included a networking opportunity, gallery walk, icebreaker, group breakout sessions and concluded with a moment of sharing and reflection. The event sought to engage students in facilitated dialogue and activities that addresses issues of agency, identity and inclusion, and offer solutions-oriented joint learning experiences across the diverse communities of students.
“We are excited to partner with Breakthrough Miami to use our platform through FOOTBALL UNITES™ to highlight opportunities that educate, promote diversity and bring our youth together,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “Breakthrough and Bridges is an amazing program that connects youth to level the playing field and build impactful and meaningful relationships.”
“It is a genuine pleasure to partner with the Miami Dolphin’s FOOTBALL UNITES™, as it is an initiative that closely mirrors our values and aligns with our vision for a future that includes diversity and dialogue,” says Lori-Ann Cox, CEO of Breakthrough Miami. “We began Breakthrough and Bridges to enable our youth to have real conversions, real relationships, and real opportunities, leveraging their diverse experiences and backgrounds. And it is through partnerships like these that we are able to strengthen and develop that reality.”
Breakthroughs and Bridges was developed by Breakthrough Miami in an effort to foster the next generation of leaders that embrace difference as an asset and have the skills to establish and nurture real relationships, empowering them in their personal and professional lives. For nearly 30 years, Breakthrough Miami has served as a bridge connecting communities across our city to close the opportunity gap, generate social mobility and nurture self-actualization. As divides across diverse communities deepen nationally, Breakthrough Miami seeks to leverage its unique positioning as a bridge and facilitator to address these challenges at a local level.
These initiatives align with the organization’s goal to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. Dolphins Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players created the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program as a way to bring positive social change. The Miami Dolphins organization believes it is important to be inclusive of the diversity and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faiths around the power of football.
These programs connect to the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country and work with RISE – the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality – to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Information on the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program can be found here. To learn more about RISE, visit here. Fans can join the conversation with the NFL’S Inspire Change program by clicking here.