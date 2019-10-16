Dolphins Host FOOTBALL UNITES™ Collaborate with Breakthrough Miami to Host Breakthroughs and Bridges Workshop

With an emphasis on listening, learning and understanding of others, Breakthroughs and Bridges included a networking opportunity, gallery walk, icebreaker, group breakout sessions and concluded with a moment of sharing and reflection. The event sought to engage students in facilitated dialogue and activities that addresses issues of agency, identity and inclusion, and offer solutions-oriented joint learning experiences across the diverse communities of students.

“We are excited to partner with Breakthrough Miami to use our platform through FOOTBALL UNITES™ to highlight opportunities that educate, promote diversity and bring our youth together,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “Breakthrough and Bridges is an amazing program that connects youth to level the playing field and build impactful and meaningful relationships.”

“It is a genuine pleasure to partner with the Miami Dolphin’s FOOTBALL UNITES™, as it is an initiative that closely mirrors our values and aligns with our vision for a future that includes diversity and dialogue,” says Lori-Ann Cox, CEO of Breakthrough Miami. “We began Breakthrough and Bridges to enable our youth to have real conversions, real relationships, and real opportunities, leveraging their diverse experiences and backgrounds. And it is through partnerships like these that we are able to strengthen and develop that reality.”