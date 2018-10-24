Dolphins Promote Leonte Carroo, Albert Wilson To IR

Carroo was a third-round pick (86th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft. He's played in 28 career games with two starts and has 10 receptions for 98 yards (9.8 avg.) and one touchdown. Carroo played in 14 games for the Dolphins in 2017 and caught seven passes for 69 yards (9.9 avg.). He was waived by Miami on Sept. 1, 2018 and signed back to the practice squad, where he's spent all of the 2018 season.