Dolphins Promote Leonte Carroo, Albert Wilson To IR

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Leonte Carroo to the active roster and placed wide receiver Albert Wilson on injured reserve.
Carroo was a third-round pick (86th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft. He's played in 28 career games with two starts and has 10 receptions for 98 yards (9.8 avg.) and one touchdown. Carroo played in 14 games for the Dolphins in 2017 and caught seven passes for 69 yards (9.9 avg.). He was waived by Miami on Sept. 1, 2018 and signed back to the practice squad, where he's spent all of the 2018 season.
Wilson played in seven games with three starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 26 receptions for 391 yards (15.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He also tallied eight carries for 16 yards (2.0 avg.) and completed one pass for a 52-yard touchdown. Wilson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his six-reception, 155-yard and two-touchdown performance vs. Chicago on Oct. 14, 2018. He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City on March 15, 2018.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Leonte Carroo
|WR
|6-1
|215
|1/24/94
|3
|Rutgers '16
|Edison, N.J.
|D3b, '16