Dolphins Release Andre Branch & Ted Larsen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released defensive end Andre Branch and center/guard Ted Larsen.

Branch joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville in 2016. In his three seasons (2016-18) with the Dolphins, he played in 44 games with 26 starts and totaled 97 tackles (56 solo), 11.5 sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2012 NFL draft.