Thursday, Mar 07, 2019 04:50 PM

Dolphins Release Andre Branch & Ted Larsen

Release_030719

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released defensive end Andre Branch and center/guard Ted Larsen

Branch joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville in 2016. In his three seasons (2016-18) with the Dolphins, he played in 44 games with 26 starts and totaled 97 tackles (56 solo), 11.5 sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2012 NFL draft.

Larsen was signed by the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago on March 10, 2017. He played in 23 games with 21 starts in his two seasons (2017-18) with the Dolphins. Larsen also spent time in Chicago (2016), Arizona (2014-15) and Tampa Bay (2010-13). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (205th overall) by New England in the 2010 NFL draft.

