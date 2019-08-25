Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald

McDonald joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. In two seasons with the team, he started 22 games and totaled 129 tackles (93 solo), four interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. McDonald has played six NFL seasons, spending his first four years (2013-16) with the Rams. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Rams in the 2013 NFL draft.