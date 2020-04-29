Dolphins Sign 10 Undrafted College Free Agents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 10 undrafted college free agents: wide receiver Matt Cole, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, linebacker Kylan Johnson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, tackle Nick Kaltmayer, defensive tackle Ray Lima, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, defensive end Tyshun Render, center Donell Stanley and tight end Bryce Sterk.

Cole was a four-year letterwinner (2016-19) at McKendree University, where he was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior in 2019. He earned first-team All-GLVC honors with 43 receptions for 939 yards (21.8 avg.) in 2019, which set school records for receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He also had 23 kickoff returns for 625 yards (27.2 avg.) and one touchdown, along with eight punt returns for 208 yards (26.0 avg.).

Hubbard was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Northwestern State. He played in 32 games with 26 starts, primarily at tackle. Hubbard helped the Demon offense establish school records in passing yardage in each of the past two seasons.

Johnson started all 13 games last year for Pittsburgh after transferring from Florida as a graduate. He totaled 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. At Florida, Johnson played in 33 games with nine starts, totaling 83 tackles and one sack.

Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi, where he played in 48 games with 36 starts. He finished his career with 132 tackles and 10.5 sacks. His 10.5 career sacks are 11th in program history. Jones earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019. His 30 tackles were the most in the conference by a nose tackle.

Kaltmayer was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at Kansas State, playing in all 38 games in his career. He started all 13 games at right tackle as a senior in 2019 and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. Kaltmayer played his freshman season at Western Illinois before transferring to Kansas State.

Lima was a three-year starter (2017-19) at Iowa State, starting 33 games in his career. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2019 and first-team All-Big 12 honors as a junior in 2018. Lima finished his career with 87 tackles and 10.5 stops for loss. He played his freshman season at El Camino College before transferring to Iowa State.

Merritt was a two-year starter (2018-19) at Arkansas State, where he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in both seasons. He caught 70 passes for 806 yards (11.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2019 and 83 receptions for 1,005 yards 12.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2018. His 83 receptions were third in school history and led the Sun Belt Conference that season. Merritt also played at East Mississippi Community College and Oregon.

Render was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Middle Tennessee State. As a senior in 2019, he started 12 games and had a career-high 49 tackles. He also recorded 3.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Stanley was a five-year letterwinner (2015-19) and three-year starter at South Carolina. He finished his career with 50 games played and 38 starts – 23 at center, 11 at left guard and four at right guard. Stanley was named a team captain for his senior season in 2019 and also won the team's leadership award and unselfish teammate award on the offensive side of the ball.