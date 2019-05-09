Dolphins Sign 18 Undrafted College Free Agents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following undrafted college free agents: center Ryan Anderson, guard Shaq Calhoun, long snapper Wesley Farnsworth, linebacker Terrill Hanks, defensive back Montre Hartage, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, cornerback Tyler Horton, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, tackle Aaron Monteiro, tight end Chris Myarick, cornerback Nik Needham, safety Rob Rolle, defensive tackle Cory Thomas, linebacker Tre’ Watson, wide receiver Preston Williams and punter Stone Wilson.

Anderson was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Wake Forest, where he started 42 consecutive games to finish his career. He played in 46 games with 43 starts overall – starting 25 games at center, 16 at right tackle and two at right guard. Anderson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a senior in 2018 after starting 12 contests at center and one at right guard. In 2017, he started all 13 games at center and earned first-team All-ACC honors.

Calhoun was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Mississippi State, where he played in 48 career games with 36 starts, all at right guard. Calhoun started all 13 games at right guard as a senior in 2018, earning second-team All-ACC honors and helping the Bulldogs offense rank second in the SEC in rushing yards per game (223.6) and yards per carry (5.7).

Farnsworth was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Nevada, where he snapped in all 50 games. He made five career special teams tackles (three solo) and was elected a team captain as a senior in 2018. A Reno, Nevada native, Farnsworth attended Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, where he also lettered in baseball.

Hanks was a four-year starter (2015-18) at New Mexico State, where he played in 46 career games with 43 starts. He totaled 395 tackles (160 solo), 11 sacks, eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Hanks’ 395 career tackles rank fourth in school history. As a junior in 2017, Hanks earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors after totaling 110 tackles (49 solo) and seven sacks. His 110 tackles were third in the conference. A Miami native, Hanks played at Immaculata-La Salle High School.

Hartage was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Northwestern, where he played in 51 games with 37 starts. At one point in his career, Hartage started 37 consecutive games. He totaled 172 career tackles (140 solo), 10 interceptions, 39 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 10 interceptions are tied for 10th in school history. As a senior in 2018, Hartage earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and totaled 15 passes defensed, which were tied for third in the conference.

Hendrix was a three-year letterman (2016-18) and two-year starter at Pittsburgh. He played in 25 career games with 24 starts and totaled 50 tackles (30 solo), 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2018, he was second on the team with 4.5 sacks. Hendrix played his true freshman season (2014) at Tennessee before transferring to Pittsburgh.

Horton was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Boise State, where he played in 49 career games with 39 starts. He totaled 137 tackles (95 solo), four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2018, Horton earned first-team All-Mountain West honors and had three defensive touchdowns, including two in the same game at Troy (Sept. 1). Horton’s four fumble recoveries led the conference and were second in FBS that season. As a junior in 2017, Horton earned first-team All-Mountain West honors and was third in the conference with 13 passes defensed.

Irwin was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Stanford, where he played in 53 career games with 12 starts. He totaled 152 receptions for 1,738 yards (11.4 avg.) and five touchdowns. His 152 receptions rank 10th in school history while his 1,738 receiving yards are 12th in Stanford annals. As a senior in 2018, Irwin started 12 games and recorded 60 receptions for 685 yards (11.4 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Laird was a four-year letterman (2014; 2016-18) and two-year starter at California, where he played in 41 career games with 21 starts. Laird totaled 425 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 avg.) and 14 touchdowns, along with 99 receptions for 608 yards (6.1 avg.) and five touchdowns. As a senior in 2018, he started all 13 games and recorded 223 carries for 961 yards (4.3 avg.) and five touchdowns and 51 receptions for 288 yards (5.7 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 51 receptions were the most in school history by a running back and he was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s best former walk-on.

Ledbetter was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Georgia, where he played in 43 career games with 28 starts. He totaled 122 tackles (42 solo), 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a senior in 2018, Ledbetter played in all 14 games with 13 starts and recorded 56 tackles (15 solo), one sack and two forced fumbles. He earned second-team All-SEC honors and served as a team captain.

Monteiro was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at Boston College, where he played in 43 career games and made 42 starts at left tackle. He started 32 consecutive games to finish his career. As a senior in 2018, he earned third-team All-ACC honors.

Myarick was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple. He played in 43 career games with 25 starts and recorded 23 receptions for 229 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown. As a senior in 2018, Myarick played in all 13 games with 12 starts, totaling 14 receptions for 146 yards (10.4 avg.) and one touchdown.

Needham was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter at UTEP, where he played in 47 career games with 41 starts. He totaled 213 tackles (129 solo), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 36 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Needham’s 36 passes defensed set a school record. He earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors as a senior in 2018 and as a junior in 2017.

Rolle was a five-year letterman (2014-18) and three-year starter at Villanova, where he played in 50 career games with 27 starts. He totaled 160 tackles (104 solo), seven interceptions, 17 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. Rolle was a team captain as a senior in 2018 and granted a medical redshirt for the 2017 season. As a junior in 2016, he led the FCS with seven interceptions and earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.

Thomas was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Mississippi State, where he played in 39 career games with six starts. He totaled 52 tackles (16 solo), two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles. As a senior in 2018, Thomas played in 12 games and recorded 12 tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Watson started one season (2018) at Maryland after a graduate transfer from Illinois. As a senior in 2018, Watson played in 12 games with 11 starts, totaling 114 tackles (70 solo), one sack, five interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors, leading the conference with 9.5 tackles per game and five interceptions. His five interceptions were tied for the most by a linebacker in school history.

Williams started one season (2018) at Colorado State after transferring from Tennessee. As a junior in 2018, he played in all 12 games with 10 starts, totaling 96 receptions for 1,345 yards (14.0 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Williams earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Mountain West honors. His 96 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns were third in FBS, while his 1,345 receiving yards ranked fourth. All three marks were among the top three in each category in school history. Williams also competed in track and field, where he earned All-Mountain West honors in the indoor triple jump in 2017.