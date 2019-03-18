Monday, Mar 18, 2019 04:50 PM

Dolphins Sign Guard/Center Chris Reed

SOC666_free agency 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed guard/center Chris Reed.

Reed spent the past four seasons (2015-18) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played in 25 games with eight starts. Seven of his starts were at left guard while his lone start in 2018 came at right guard. He spent the 2015 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 3, 2015. Reed played collegiately at Minnesota State, where he was a first-team NCAA Division II All-American selection in football and a two-time Division II outdoor national champion throwing shot put.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Chris Reed G/C 6-5 310 7/22/92 4 Minnesota State '15 Omaha, Neb. FA, '19

Related Content

Dolphins Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
news

Dolphins Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans
news

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford
news

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton
news

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver
news

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension

Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77
news

Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77

Auer, who graduated from Coral Gables High School, scored the first touchdown in Dolphins history.
Dolphins Sign Tight End Dwayne Allen
news

Dolphins Sign Tight End Dwayne Allen

Dolphins Release Danny Amendola
news

Dolphins Release Danny Amendola

Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Art & Social Justice Community Night In Collaboration With PAMM
news

Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Art & Social Justice Community Night In Collaboration With PAMM

Dolphins Release Andre Branch & Ted Larsen
news

Dolphins Release Andre Branch & Ted Larsen

Advertising