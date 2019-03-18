Dolphins Sign Guard/Center Chris Reed

Reed spent the past four seasons (2015-18) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played in 25 games with eight starts. Seven of his starts were at left guard while his lone start in 2018 came at right guard. He spent the 2015 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 3, 2015. Reed played collegiately at Minnesota State, where he was a first-team NCAA Division II All-American selection in football and a two-time Division II outdoor national champion throwing shot put.