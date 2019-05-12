Dolphins Sign Kirk Barron, Jamar Summers & Mark Walton

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following tryout players: center Kirk Barron, cornerback Jamar Summers and running back Mark Walton. The team has waived/injured center Connor Hilland and safety Rob Rolle.

Barron finished his collegiate career with 39 consecutive starts at Purdue. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018. Barron was a co-recipient of the team’s 2018 Leonard Wilson Award, given annually to the player who best exemplifies unselfish dedication.

Summers originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Pittsburgh on May 8, 2018, spending the 2018 offseason and training camp with the Steelers. He posted seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed in four preseason games. Summers played collegiately at Connecticut, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore in 2015.

Walton is entering his second NFL season after he played for Cincinnati in 2018. He played in 14 games, totaling 14 carries for 34 yards (2.4 avg.) and five receptions for 41 yards (8.2 avg.). Walton also posted four special teams tackles (three solo). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (112th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL draft. A Miami native, Walton played collegiately at the University of Miami and attended Booker T. Washington High School.

Hilland spent the 2018 season on Miami’s practice squad after he was signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 10, 2018. He was a four-year starter (2014-17) at William & Mary, where he started 39 career games at left guard and earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a senior in 2017.