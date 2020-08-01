Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 04:28 PM

Dolphins Sign Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Sunahara is an undrafted free agent from West Virginia, where he was a semifinalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation's top long snapper. Sunahara played in 25 career games at West Virginia and handled long snapping duties for punts, field goals in extra points in all 24 games as a junior and senior. He originally began his collegiate career at Rhode Island before transferring to West Virginia in 2016.

Dolphins Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Dolphins placed linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Miami Dolphins Partner With Baptist Health South Florida And One Blood For Plasma And Blood Donations
Miami Dolphins players and staff are giving back to the community in an effort to increase blood and plasma donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Footballs during off season training actives at the Miami Dolphins training facility on May 16th, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
Dolphins Claim Ray Smith, Waive Ryan Lewis

Claimed Ray Smith off waivers from San Francisco, waived Ryan Lewis and activated Benito Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during an NFL week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 28th, 2019. (Carlos GoldmanMiami Dolphins)
Xavien Howard Placed On Active/PUP List

Miami placed Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list.
Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Miami Dolphins Awarded Javaris Davis, Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced multiple roster moves today.
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Miami Dolphins Acquire Adam Shaheen

Adam Shaheen acquired from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick.
Linebacker Trent Harris (97) during an NFL week 15 football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 15th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins Waive Trent Harris, Avery Moss

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss.
Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock
Miami Dolphins Release Ricardo Louis, Waive Jake Rudock

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released Ricardo Louis and waived Jake Rudock.
Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima
Miami Dolphins Waive Ray Lima

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived defensive tackle Ray Lima.
Robert Hunt - OT - Lousiana-Lafayette
Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Hunt

The Dolphins signed second-round tackle Robert Hunt.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
Dolphins Provide Tuition Support Through Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Endowment Program

 The Miami Dolphins announced three South Florida high school students as the 2020 scholarship recipients for the third annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Grant Endowment Program.

