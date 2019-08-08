Dolphins Sign Robert Nkemdiche, Place Him On Active/PUP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Nkemdiche (pronounced kim-DEE-chee) played three seasons for Arizona (2016-18) before he was waived/failed physical on July 28, 2019. He has played in 27 career games with six starts and totaled 44 tackles (26 solo), 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Nkemdiche originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (29th overall) by Arizona in the 2016 NFL draft.