Dolphins sign Swain to practice squad

Swain entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 33 games with nine starts over the past two seasons (2020-21) with the Seahawks, totaling 38 receptions for 502 yards (13.2 avg.) and five carries for 32 yards (6.4 avg.). Swain also returned 22 punts for 189 yards (8.6 avg.) and six kickoffs for 137 yards (22.8 avg.). He played collegiately at Florida.