Dolphins sign Swain to practice squad

Sep 02, 2022 at 04:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.

Swain entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 33 games with nine starts over the past two seasons (2020-21) with the Seahawks, totaling 38 receptions for 502 yards (13.2 avg.) and five carries for 32 yards (6.4 avg.). Swain also returned 22 punts for 189 yards (8.6 avg.) and six kickoffs for 137 yards (22.8 avg.). He played collegiately at Florida.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Freddie SwainWR6-01978/4/983Florida ’20Ocala, Fla.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Justin Bethel and placed safety Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve. Miami also signed the following players to the practice squad: cornerback Kalon Barnes, tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman James Empey, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive tackle Niles Scott, defensive tackle Ben Stille and running back ZaQuandre White.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, defensive tackle Benito Jones, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith, defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Preston Williams.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and defensive back Quincy Wilson. Additionally, the team waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott and running back ZaQuandre White. The team also placed linebacker Calvin Munson on injured reserve and waived/injured linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D'Angelo Ross.

news

Dolphins sign Flowers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Trey Flowers.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams. The team also waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis and placed tight end Adam Shaheen on injured reserve.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. The team also placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins make trade with Houston

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and waived punter Tommy Heatherly.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins activate Campbell

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive back Elijah Campbell off the non-football injury list.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins release Butler

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler.

