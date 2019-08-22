Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they will continue to travel to high school games across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as part of “The Audible: Football Fridays.” Dolphins alumni Kim Bokamper and Joe Rose will host the 30-minute pregame show for the third consecutive year, promoting high school football in the tri-county area and previewing the upcoming Dolphins game. Viewers can watch the broadcast on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube. In addition, the Dolphins will now incorporate signature NFL Community initiatives into the broadcast and games for the first time, including popular programs like My Cause, My Cleats, Salute to Service and Crucial Catch. As part of this NFL collaboration, each team will receive custom shirts and branding prior to the game.

“The Audible: Football Fridays” will kick off on Aug. 24 with Miami Carol City facing off against Deerfield Beach in the first game of the Best of Dade (GMAC) vs. Best of Broward (BCAA) Football Showcase. The game will highlight signature programs for both counties, with the Miami Carol City team receiving co-branded shirts in support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Values Matter initiative and Deerfield Beach receiving co-branded Broward County Athletic Association shirts. The Audible will then travel to St. Thomas Aquinas as they take on Bergen Catholic (NJ) in “Football Fridays” first ever national game on Aug. 31. Week three will see Miami Carol City playing against Miami Central on Sept. 6.and week four will feature University School at Western. Future games will be determined at a later date.

“’The Audible: Football Fridays’ is another great Junior Dolphins initiative that showcases South Florida coaches and players in partnership with the Broward County Athletic Association, Greater Miami Athletic Conference and Palm Beach County Sports Commission,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “We’re also excited to expand the NFL Community campaigns to the high school level this season and continue to champion these meaningful causes.”

“The Broward County Athletic Association is proud of our partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Together, we are creating an opportunity to reemphasize the importance of sportsmanship while showcasing the phenomenal football players, teams and coaches within the South Florida area. ‘The Audible’ is just another example of the innovative partnership that we have built over the past decade,” Broward County Public Schools Director of Athletics and Student Activities Shawn Cerra said.

“Miami Dade County Public Schools is pleased to continue collaborating with the Miami Dolphins organization to create a platform to showcase our students and exemplary programs,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Steffond Cone said. “’The “Audible’ affords the opportunity build students’ character and highlight their rich athletic talents.”