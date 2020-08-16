Dolphins Waive Two, Activate Brandin Bryant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived safety Adrian Colbertand tackle Nick Kaltmayerand activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryantoff the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Colbertwas signed by the Dolphins on Nov. 20, 2019 and played in six games with five starts for the team last year. He totaled 20 tackles (14 solo) and two passes defensed with Miami. Colbert also spent time with Seattle (2019) and San Francisco (2017-19). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL draft. Colbert played his final season of college football at the University of Miami in 2016

Kaltmayerwas signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and one-year starter at Kansas State, where he played in 37 career games with 14 starts at right tackle. As a senior in 2019, Kaltmayer started all 13 games at right tackle and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

Bryant was signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 12, 2020. He made his NFL regular-season debut in 2019 with Cleveland, playing in four games with three tackles (two solo). Bryant also spent time with the N.Y. Jets (2016-17) and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 6, 2016. He also spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League, appearing in 10 games with Winnipeg in 2018 and one game with Montreal in 2019. Bryant played collegiately at Florida Atlantic University.