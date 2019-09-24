Dolphins Donate Equipment To Piper High School Football Team As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program

“I really want to thank the Dolphins for everything they’ve done for this program by donating equipment,” Miami Dolphins alum and Piper High School Assistant Football Coach Kevin Burnett said. “It really gives us an upper hand in competition and gives the kids something to look forward to helping them be competitive on and off the field.”

“To have the Dolphins out here was an awesome experience. The mere fact that the kids had the chance to hear from professionals about what it takes to get to the next level and have this equipment donated to them is just monumental for our program,” Piper High School Head Football Coach Gary Moise said. “One of the things that we focus on is Heads Up Football and having this equipment definitely allows us to do that with the sleds to teaching proper tackling to teaching proper blocking. It’s going to allow us to play in a safe environment, teach better techniques and we have everything that we need to compete.”