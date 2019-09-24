Dolphins Donate Equipment To Piper High School Football Team As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins surprised the Piper High School football team with equipment to help create a safer and healthier environment for their programs. The donated equipment included Dolphins branded shirts, footballs, cleats, blocking shields and a JUGS machine. The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Senior Vice President, Special Projects, Alumni Relations & Advisor to CEO Nat Moore, Director of Team Security and Piper High School alum Drew Brooks and Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Manager Troy Drayton.
“I really want to thank the Dolphins for everything they’ve done for this program by donating equipment,” Miami Dolphins alum and Piper High School Assistant Football Coach Kevin Burnett said. “It really gives us an upper hand in competition and gives the kids something to look forward to helping them be competitive on and off the field.”
“To have the Dolphins out here was an awesome experience. The mere fact that the kids had the chance to hear from professionals about what it takes to get to the next level and have this equipment donated to them is just monumental for our program,” Piper High School Head Football Coach Gary Moise said. “One of the things that we focus on is Heads Up Football and having this equipment definitely allows us to do that with the sleds to teaching proper tackling to teaching proper blocking. It’s going to allow us to play in a safe environment, teach better techniques and we have everything that we need to compete.”
This is the ninth Junior Dolphins Equipment Donation this year. The Dolphins also made a donation to Pahokee High School, Felix Varela Senior High School, Stranahan High School and Ronald W. Reagan Doral High School in April and South Broward High School, Santaluces Community High School and Miami Beach Senior High School in May. In 2018, the Dolphins made donations to Miramar High School in May, Pompano Beach High School in July, Booker T Washington in August, Spanish River High School, Key West High School, Marathon High School and Coral Shores High School in September and Glades Central Community High School in November.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.
This event is part of an ongoing series of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities are in connection with the Miami Dolphins’ initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.