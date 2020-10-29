Download GameTime Details

Oct 29, 2020 at 05:27 PM

We appreciate your interest in the Virtual Membership Pass, Dolphins GameTime and winning a Devante Parker signed football. In order to be eligible for this member-exclusive raffle of the signed football, you must meet and have all of the criteria listed below:

  • Be a Dolphins Member
  • Have the Virtual Membership Pass downloaded into your wallet
  • Have the Dolphins GameTime app downloaded to your device – the Dolphins GameTime app is required to participate and play along
  • Answer at least 6 out of 8 questions posted throughout this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

To download Dolphins GameTime, use your corresponding app store and search "Dolphins GameTime" in your search bar in the app store. Dolphins Gametime is free to play and offers you the chance to collect tickets and win Dolphins prizes throughout the season! Be sure to sign up for a Dolphins GameTime account when you download the app!

