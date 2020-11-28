Elevated QB Reid Sinnett to Active Roster

Sinnett was signed to Miami's practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020. He spent the offseason and training camp with Tampa Bay before he was waived on Sept. 8, 2020. Sinnett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020. Sinnett threw for 3,528 yards as a senior in 2019 at San Diego, which was the second-most in a single season in team history.