Hard Rock Stadium Celebrates GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination and home to the Miami Dolphins, was the first public facility to commit to earning GBAC STAR accreditation. The stadium successfully completed 20 program elements with specific performance and guidance criteria to earn accreditation.

"As the first NFL stadium to be accredited by GBAC STAR, we are setting a precedent for how large venues should approach cleaning in the wake of the pandemic," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "By following a credible third-party standard, we are confident that our facility not only meets, but exceeds, the expectations of our spectators and staff."

STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles is home to four professional sports teams (Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, and Los Angeles Sparks), making it the first NBA, NHL, and WNBA arena to receive GBAC STAR accreditation. In the arena's 20-year history, it hosts over 250 events and welcomes more than 4 million visitors annually.