Hard Rock Stadium Policies A-Z

ADA - ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Accessible parking spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for those with a valid disabled parking placard and matching photo ID. There are accessible spots located in both the inner and outer parking lots. YOU MUST HAVE AN INNER LOT PARKING PASS IN ORDER TO PARK IN AN INNER LOT ACCESSIBLE PARKING SPOT. If you have a disabled placard and an outer lot parking pass (e.g., yellow pass or credit card receipt), you must park in an accessible spot in the outer lot, or, subject to availability, you may purchase an ADA Reserved parking pass in advance online at Ticketmaster.com or pay the day of game price. For more information, guests may visit https://hardrockstadium.com/parking-routes-ada/.

ADA - ACCESSIBLE SEATING

Hard Rock Stadium is committed to providing memorable service experiences to all guests; including those with disabilities. All guests with special needs will be assisted as needed at our fully accessible venue.

Accessible Seating: General wheelchair accessible seating: Sections 101, 104, 107, 111T, 125T, 129, 132, 135, 139T, 142, 143, 144, 148, 149, 150, 153T, 228, 236, 245, 246, 247, 310, 311, 312, 321, 322, 325, 326, 327, 330, 338, 339, 340, 343, 345, 348, 349, 350, 353, 354 and 355.

Suites: Suites can also provide accessible seating upon request.

Ambulatory Seating: During events, seating is available for guests with disabilities that do not require a wheelchair. Ambulatory seating can be purchased in most seating areas. Guests are encouraged to contact the ticket office in advance or visit the nearest Guest Experience Headquarters to request ambulatory seating.

ADA - MOBILITY ASSISTANCE

Guests with limited mobility parking in Hard Rock Stadium outer lots may request golf cart assistance to and from the stadium. Pick-up locations to Hard Rock Stadium are located in lots 10 and 18 near ADA parking at a Guest Experience Tent. Guests will be dropped off at pre-determined Hard Rock Stadium gate locations. Pick-up locations to the parking lots will be the same as the drop off locations. Wheelchair escorts will be available from Hard Rock Stadium gates to seating locations and back. Guests can request a wheelchair escort through the nearest Hard Rock Stadium employee, Guest Experience Headquarters or by texting the word "Fan" followed by your location and description of request to 69050 (Subject to fees and rates in the Terms & Conditions of your cell phone service provider). Wheelchair Assistance is available once gates open and concludes approximately 30 minutes after the end of the event. For more information, guests may visit https://hardrockstadium.com/parking-routes-ada/.

ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES

The Administrative Offices for Hard Rock Stadium are located at 347 Don Shula Drive. The mailing address is: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056. The Guest Experience Hotline and the telephone number for administrative requests is (305) 943-8000. Email requests may be sent to guestexperience@HardRockStadium.com.

ALCOHOL

Hard Rock Stadium strives to present a safe, pleasant and family-friendly environment for every guest who visits Hard Rock Stadium. To achieve this goal, the following policies have been established to promote the responsible use of alcohol.

Any guest who appears to be 30 years of age or younger will be required to provide appropriate proof of age with one of the following forms of identification:

Valid United States Driver's License

Any valid US State or Federal Government issued ID

Any Valid US Passport and/or Passport Card

U.S. Military ID

Guests may not possess or purchase more than two (2) alcoholic beverages at a time. Alcohol sales for the 100 & 300 levels cease at the start of the 3rd quarter for University of Miami football and the end of the 3rd quarter for Miami Dolphins football games.

Alcohol service for the Club Level, The Nine, 72 Club, North Sideline Club, LIFEWTR Lounge and LIV end one hour after the game.

For non-football events, alcohol cut-off times will be determined by Hard Rock Stadium management.

Alcohol of any kind may not be brought into or removed from Hard Rock Stadium.

Any guest who is determined to be deliberately concealing alcohol while entering Hard Rock Stadium will not be permitted to enter the building.

A person exhibiting visible signs of impairment will not be permitted into Hard Rock Stadium.

Any guest who exhibits behavior that distracts, inconveniences or otherwise interferes with another guest's enjoyment of the event may be removed from Hard Rock Stadium.

Alcohol will not be served to any underage person or visibly impaired guest.

Alcohol beverage sales may be curtailed or prohibited at the discretion of management.

Responsibility Has Its Rewards Program: Guests must be 21 years of age or over and have a valid driver's license to be eligible as a designated driver. Once stadium gates open, fans can sign-up at any Guest Experience Headquarters (Sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315, 343). It will remain open until the beginning of the 4th quarter for Dolphins games. Designated drivers will receive a token to be redeemed at any concession stand for a free 24oz. soft drink or 12oz. can water.

ALCOHOL-FREE SECTION

Non-Alcohol Sections:

Miami Dolphins - sections 331 & 332

University of Miami - sections 232, 332 & 333

ANIMALS

Animals are not permitted in Hard Rock Stadium, with the exception of service animals and service animals in training.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Please see "Paging."

*ART *

Goldman Global Arts (GGA), a company by Jessica Goldman Srebnick and Peter Tunney, was created to expand and introduce a creative perspective into highly visible projects. GGA has developed a reputation synonymous with cutting edge creativity, solid execution and an authentic passion for the arts. Hard Rock Stadium is widely decorated with 19 murals created by 18 artists of whom originate from 10 countries. Using more than 3,000 cans of spray paint, these murals cover 29,000 sq. ft. of painted walls. Aside from these unique paintings, you will find 30 pieces of fine art created by nine international artists curated throughout the private clubs. Featured artists include; CASE, CRASH, Tristan Eaton, Fluke, Logan Hicks, HOW&NOSM, The London Police, Peter Tunney, VHILS and Tavar Zawacki.

ASSISTED LISTENING DEVICES (ALD)

Complimentary hearing amplification devices are available and provided at all Guest Experience Headquarter locations (sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343). Guests must present a photo ID or valid driver's license as a security deposit.

ATM

Automatic Teller Machines are no longer available at Hard Rock Stadium as cash is no longer accepted as a form of payment at parking gates, box office, concessions and retail locations.

Please see "Cash Conversion".

ATTIRE

Guest attire should not have foul, abusive messages or images on it. The clothing worn should also offer appropriate body coverage in accordance with the public nature of the events. Please also see "Code of Conduct" for more information.

AUTOMOBLE ASSISTANCE

Hard Rock Stadium provides a free emergency road service to any guest experiencing car trouble in Hard Rock Stadium parking lots up to one hour after most events. Services include lockouts, jump starts, and changing a flat tire. For assistance, please contact the Guest Experience hotline: (305) 943-8000.

BAG SEARCHES

Please visit www.nfl.com/allclear for details on the Hard Rock Stadium Bag Policy. All guests will be subject to a search of their person and possessions prior to entering Hard Rock Stadium. In accordance with NFL Best Practices and Hard Rock Stadium security guidelines, all permissible bags per the policy of the event will be permitted into Hard Rock Stadium after a thorough inspection by a Stadium Security. Guests should be prepared to open their bags for inspection and may be asked by Hard Rock Stadium Security to shift and possibly remove the contents.

For bags that exceed the permissible size, guests have the option of returning the item to their vehicle or checking it at a Guest Experience Bag Check Location at the SE, NE and SW pedestrian crosswalks of the inner parking lots. There will be no exceptions. There are no lockers outside of Hard Rock Stadium to store items and all items left unattended outside Hard Rock Stadium are subject to disposal. See also "Carry-In Policy", "Prohibited Items" and "Search Procedures."

BANNERS, FLAGS AND SIGNS

Guests are welcome to display hand-held banners or hand-held signs in Hard Rock Stadium during events. Hard Rock Stadium reserves the right to prohibit or remove any banner or sign that:

Impedes another guest's view of the playing field.

Contains derogatory, offensive or profane language or imagery.

Blocks Hard Rock Stadium equipment, signage, or décor.

Hangs or is otherwise affixed to any stadium wall, including any field wall and 300-level honor roll fascia.

Contains a stick or pole.

Stadium officials reserve the right to remove banners and signs in their sole direction.

BINOCULARS

Binoculars are permitted to be carried into Hard Rock Stadium. Cases are only permitted as long as it fits within the event day's bag policy guidelines. If permitted, the case is subject to inspection.

BOTTLES/CANS

Please see "Carry-In Policy."

Bottles and cans of any type, excluding a factory sealed plastic bottle of water 20 oz. or less in size, are prohibited from being brought into Hard Rock Stadium. Any guest deliberately concealing alcohol which is found during the security screening process may be prohibited from entering Hard Rock Stadium. Any guest found to be consuming from or in possession of a prohibited container inside of Hard Rock Stadium may be subject to ejection. If a guest has a special need that requires a specific type of drink, please see the nearest gate supervisor.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Broadcast information for an event conducted at Hard Rock Stadium is available at the Guest Services Headquarters (sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343).

CAMERAS

To respect all our guest's experiences, video cameras, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, audio recording devices and professional cameras (those including telephoto or zoom lenses) will not be permitted inside Hard Rock Stadium. There are also instances when a performing artist prefers to perform in a phone-free environment; meaning cellphones, smart watches, cameras and recording devices will be prohibited.

CARRY-IN POLICY

Food of any kind that is contained in a clear plastic bag for guests with special medical or dietary needs only.

Factory-sealed, plastic bottles of water that are 20 oz. or less in size (reusable water bottles are not permitted).

Hand-carried jackets, blankets, or other items, which will be patted down or searched.

All bags and other permissible items will be subject to multiple screenings prior to entering Hard Rock Stadium.

CASH CONVERSION

Cash is no longer accepted as a form of payment at Hard Rock Stadium. This includes parking gates, box office, concessions, and retail locations. Cash can be converted into pre-paid VISA gift cards at the following retail locations: South Gate Plaza Team Store, 144 Team Store, 244 Team Store, and 346 Team Store.

CATERING

Concessions and catering are provided by Centerplate. This includes the parking lots and all areas of Hard Rock Stadium.

CELL PHONES/PDA'S

Guests may carry in and use cellular telephones as long as they do not distract from other guests enjoyment of the event. Guests may be asked to power on their cell phones during the security screening at the gates.

CHARGING STATIONS

Disposable and portable phone chargers presented by PAWA are available for guests at entry gates and the Guest Experience Headquarters (sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343).

CHILDREN'S ENTRY INTO HARD ROCK STADIUM

All guests must have a ticket to enter Hard Rock Stadium, except that, for Dolphins games, children that are under two and up to 34" inches in height may enter Hard Rock Stadium free of charge, but must share a seat with an accompanying ticketed adult. Occasionally, for non-NFL events, another policy may be in place.

CLOSED CAPTIONING

Guests accessing closed captioning on their mobile devices using Captioncast may use the following link:

https://www.eegicap.com/captioncast/. A window will prompt the users for the Event ID which is hardrockstadium. The Event ID is case sensitive and therefore must be entered in as developed. CaptionCast can be accessed from a desktop browser or on mobile.

CLUB LEVEL/SUITE AREAS

Club Level: Located on the 200C & 200M levels, the recently renovated Club Level offers an enhanced game day experience including wider, weather protected seats, access to large, air-conditioned lounge areas, and high-end food and beverage options. In order to access the 200C & 200M levels, guests must have a ticket to the Club Level or an Executive Suite. A Club Level re-entry pass is issued to each guest as they exit. The guest must present their re-entry pass upon returning to the Club Level.

Corner Club: Located in each of the four corners of the Club Level, this exclusive space is only for guests seated in the corresponding sections. Seating options are available both inside and outside.

LIFEWTR Lounge: This oversized luxury suite is located on the east side of the 200M level. This area allows ample space for guests to enjoy and "mingle". The suite comfortably has occupancy of 144 guests. Tickets may be purchased annually or on an individual game basis. Amenities include a delicious varied buffet and an open bar (beer and wine).

LIV: Located at the west side of Hard Rock Stadium, this is a ticketed venue encompassing spaces on the 200C and 200M levels. Guests in each area have full access to a unique set of entertainment and hospitality amenities including: waitressed food service at your seat, game by game entertainment programming, live DJ, and of course – the risk of running in to a who's who of celebrities, athletes and musicians. LIV can also be rented for special events.

Suites: Hard Rock Stadium has executive suites on the 200C and 200M levels. Suite sizes range from 10 to 42 seats. Premium suites may seat up to 60 guests. Suites offer televisions, refrigerators, ice makers, private telephone service, private safes for personal property, and a suite attendant for service.

Theater Box: Located on the east and west 200M Level. A Theater Box provides access to a suite experience without the commitment of an entire suite. Each suite has seating for 44 guests, and Theater Boxes are available as 4 or 6 person boxes. Amenities include premium all-inclusive food and beverage (includes alcohol).

CODE OF CONDUCT

Every guest who visits Hard Rock Stadium deserves the best possible experience. You can contribute to a great experience by conducting yourself appropriately at all times and making sure anyone who uses your tickets does the same.

FOR THE ENJOYMENT AND SAFETY OF ALL, THE FOLLOWING BEHAVIORS ARE PROHIBITED:

Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, or illegal in nature.

Intoxication or other signs of alcohol or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior.

Foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.

Interference with the progress of the game (including throwing objects onto the field).

Failing to follow instructions of law enforcement, guest experience, and security personnel.

Verbal or physical harassment of opposing team fans.

Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons.

Offensive language or obscene gestures, to include the use of such language or gestures concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin; or to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.

Failure to comply with stadium policies, including policies requiring face coverings and requirements to maintain physical distancing.

Smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes.

ON GAME DAYS, ALL MEMBERS AND GUESTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO REPORT ANY VIOLATION OF THIS CODE OF CONDUCT.

You can report such incidents by informing an usher, police officer, or any member of Hard Rock Stadium Guest Experience Staff. In addition, you can discreetly report unruly fans from your seat by texting "FAN" ISSUE AND LOCATION to 69050 from any compatible mobile device (Subject to fees and rates in the Terms & Conditions of your cell phone service provider), and the information will be relayed to Hard Rock Stadium security.

Any member or guest who violates this Code of Conduct, any other policy or applicable law may be subject to ejection, Season Ticket revocation, prohibition from attending future events and/or possible arrest.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation and assistance in maintaining a safe and enjoyable atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium.

COMPUTERS/TABLETS

Computers or tablets (e.g., iPads) are permitted if they are smaller than 12"x12"x12" in size and can be powered on during the security screening if requested and are not in a case.

CONCIERGE DESKS

Concierge desks are located on the 2M and 2C Levels at the North and South elevator landings at section 218, 246, M18, & M46.

COVID-19 WARNING

You must follow all Hard Rock Stadium policies, including health and safety policies, and posted instructions while in the stadium and on stadium grounds.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By visiting Hard Rock Stadium, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

DESIGNATED DRIVER PROGRAM

See "Alcohol/Responsibility Has Its Rewards Program"

DRONES

The use of any unmanned aircraft systems, radio controlled model aircraft, and other devices that can be operated in airspace (i.e., drones) on Hard Rock Stadium property, including parking lots, is expressly prohibited. Violators will be subject to prosecution.

ELEVATORS

Elevators are available for only guests with disabilities or suite holders with strollers on the North, South, East and West sides of Hard Rock Stadium. Elevator capacity will be limited to no more than four (4) people at a time at the discretion of the operator.

EMERGENCY, IN CASE OF

If immediate assistance is required, please notify the nearest event staff member, security personnel, concierge staff member or police officer. Guests are encouraged to report issues and concerns to a nearby event staff member, or by calling the Guest Experience hotline: (305) 943-8000. In the event of a serious emergency, event staff, event security, and police are ready and available to assist guests, including guests with disabilities. Important information regarding the emergency situation and evacuation procedures will be provided over the public address system and on Hard Rock Stadium video boards and scoreboards.

FACE COVERINGS

Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and Hard Rock Stadium employees at all times while on Hard Rock Stadium property. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the guest to remain hands-free

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

The use of face coverings is not a substitute for physical distancing.

FAMILY RESTROOMS

Please see "Restrooms."

FIREWORKS/PYROTECHNICS

From time to time, the use of pyrotechnics may be part of events presented at Hard Rock Stadium. The use of fireworks by guests is strictly prohibited at Hard Rock Stadium and in the parking lots. Guests found in possession of or using fireworks/pyrotechnics are subject to ejection from Hard Rock Stadium or parking lots without refund, possible loss of season tickets and may also be in violation of municipal law resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.

FIRST AID

There are two (2) First Aid locations at Hard Rock Stadium in sections 104 and 346.

If you're in the stadium and begin to feel ill, you should seek help immediately at one of our First Aid locations, NE Gate Ground Level Ramp, or SW Gate Ground Level Ramp. You can also text "Fan" with a description of your issue and your location to 69050 (Subject to fees and rates in the Terms & Conditions of your cell phone service provider). A dedicated isolation area will be available for any fan who begins to feel ill after entering the stadium. The stadium's onsite medical team will be fully prepared to treat you on-site and provide you with personal protective equipment (PPE), if necessary. If you feel ill at any point before leaving or on your way to the stadium, we ask that you please be a good teammate and stay home.

FLEX SCHEDULING

The NFL utilizes flexible scheduling for games during Weeks 5-17. These games are eligible to be moved into different time slots. Game time changes will be posted on the team and Hard Rock Stadium websites.

GBAC

Hard Rock Stadium is the first NFL stadium to earn Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Star accreditation. The gold standard of prepared facilities, GBAC Star provides third-party validation that Hard Rock Stadium is establishing and maintaining a thorough cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program designed to minimize risk associated with infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for COVID-19 disease) for employees, guests, the community, and the environment.

GATE ENTRY

In order to provide a less congested entry, your ticket designates a dedicated 10-minute window when you will have access to enter a specific gate. All guests can enter for the first hour of gates opening and the last ten minutes prior to the start of the event. Occasionally, for non-NFL events, gate times may vary.

GATE OPENING TIMES

Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium gates open two (2) hours prior to kickoff.

University of Miami – Hard Rock Stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to kick off.

Other Major Events – Hard Rock Stadium gates open times will vary. Please check www.HardRockStadium.com prior to the event for gate opening times.

GUEST EXPERIENCE HEADQUARTERS

Guests with questions or concerns should visit any Guest Experience Headquarters located at sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343.

GUEST INTERFERENCE

In the interest of player and guest safety, Hard Rock Stadium maintains a zero tolerance policy regarding fan interference with a ball in play or a player during the game. Failure to comply with this policy will result in immediate ejection from Hard Rock Stadium, possible arrest and/or loss of season tickets.

HARD ROCK STADIUM RENTAL/EVENT SPACE

Hard Rock Stadium is a full-service entertainment facility with versatile indoor and outdoor spaces that are available to rent year-round for corporate and social events. Please email specialevents@hardrockstadium.com, call (305) 943-6311, or visit Host Your Event for more information.

IDENTIFICATION BRACELETS

Hard Rock Stadium provides I.D. bracelets to children identifying their seat location to assist in reuniting them with their parents/guardians in the event they become separated. Guests interested in this service may visit any Guest Experience Headquarters (sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315, and 343).

LIGHTNING POLICY

When lightning is detected in close proximity of Hard Rock Stadium, the public address system will inform guests where to seek shelter. The event will be suspended if there is an imminent threat.

LOST AND FOUND

During events, any items found should be turned in to Guest Experience Headquarters located at sections: 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343. On non-event days, please call Hard Rock Stadium at (305) 943-8000. Lost & found items will be held for 30 days after the event. Any unclaimed items after 30 days will be disposed of or donated to a charitable organization.

LOST CHILDREN/PARENTS

Lost children and parents can be reunited by contacting any event team member or the nearest Guest Experience Headquarters. Parents who would like to participate in the free kids' I.D. bracelet program which helps in reuniting lost children should visit the nearest Guest Experience Headquarter. Please see "Identification Bracelets."

LUXURY AREAS

72 Club: Located on the 100 Level – South side 40-40 yard line. These seats are luxurious and double padded. Guests will have access to an air-conditioned lounge area with a premium buffet, and in-seat service. These guests do not have access to the Nines & Field Club.

Living Room Boxes: Located on the 100 Level south side 35 yard lines. There are 32 boxes (set of 4 recliners) which include upscale dining, and in-seat service. All members have access to air conditioned lounge areas and access to all clubs except The Nines & Field Club.

The Nine: Located at the 100 Level south side 50 yard line. These seats offer a unique suite experience. The Nine members will receive upscale dining and in-seat service. All members have access to air-conditioned lounge areas, and access to any Club.

North Sideline Club: Located on the 100 north side 30-30 yard line. These seats are double padded and provide access to air-conditioned lounge areas with ala carte concessions.

MAINTENANCE

If you see a cleanliness or maintenance issue, please bring it to the attention of any Guest Experience team member and the appropriate team member will be dispatched to handle the issue.

MASCOTS

Guests dressed as promotional mascots without permission from Hard Rock Stadium will not be permitted into Hard Rock Stadium.

MEMBER APP

The official app of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium provides fans with the latest Dolphins news, videos, photos and team content. Easily switch to Hard Rock Stadium experience to enhance your event day and see all that is happening at Hard Rock Stadium. Season Ticket Members will enjoy a personalized Member Central with the ability to manage tickets, access your mobile wallet, contact your representative and more.

MERCHANDISE STORES

Merchandise can be purchased in the following locations throughout Hard Rock Stadium:

GROUND LEVEL LOCATIONS - 2

South Gate Plaza Team Store

72 Club Team Store

100 LEVEL LOCATIONS - 4

103 G3 Team Store (Pick Up Only)

118 Team Store

132 Throwback Team Store (Pick Up Only)

144 Team Store

200 LEVEL LOCATIONS - 4

202 Kiosk (Pick Up Only)

222 Team Store

233 Kiosk (Pick Up Only)

250 Team Store

300 LEVEL LOCATIONS - 4

301 Kiosk (Pick Up Only)

318 Team Store

335 Kiosk (Pick Up Only)

346 Team Store

MOBILE ORDERING

Mobile ordering is now available for concessions and retail purchases at Hard Rock Stadium. Guests can access the mobile ordering option through the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium apps. Guests will be able to choose a location for a contactless pick-up.

NOISE-MAKERS

For the comfort of the guests around them and to maintain the integrity of the events, guests coming to Hard Rock Stadium are asked to refrain from bringing any type of noisemaker or musical instrument into Hard Rock Stadium. This includes air horns, vuvuzelas and any type of whistle.

NURSING ROOM

Nursing mothers are welcome to breastfeed their child wherever they feel comfortable. Those who request a more private location in which to breastfeed or use a pump may use our Nursing Room located at Section 153 of Hard Rock Stadium, which is a private air-conditioned room for mothers that may need to nurse, pump or feed their babies during Hard Rock Stadium events. Inside the Nursing Room, there is a sitting area with a TV, changing table and vanity sink with mirror. A Guest Experience team member will be staffed at the Nursing Room to ensure a comfortable and private experience. Access to the Nursing Room is first-come, first-served.

P/A ANNOUNCEMENTS

Please be attentive of P/A announcements in the facility. In the event of an emergency, instructions for guests will be transmitted over the P/A system and on the video boards.

PAGING

Paging guests is only permitted in the event of an emergency. Please visit the nearest Guest Experience Headquarter for assistance.

PARKING

For 2020 events at Hard Rock Stadium, the parking lots will close 1.5 hours after the event is over.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Temporary adjustments are in place at Hard Rock Stadium to promote physical distancing.

Physical distancing measures may include:

· *Signage and Ground Markings: *Please follow directional signage and ground markings to better navigate common areas while practicing physical distancing.

· *Pod Seating: *Game tickets will be distributed in "pods" to support physical distancing between each group of ticketholders attending together, with the expectation that fans will be attending games with family members they have been sheltering with and/or with trusted acquaintances. These ticketing pods will be arranged six feet apart from the next seating pod (both in the same row and in front/behind the pod). For this reason, please make sure to sit in your assigned seat as stadiums will be blocking off unassigned seats as part of this effort.

· Proximity to Players and Each Other: The first several rows of seats closest to the field will be closed off to support physical distancing between fans and players.

· *Training: *Hard Rock Stadium employees are trained to engage with guests and promote physical distancing guidelines in common areas and queues. Please follow direction of Hard Rock Stadium employees while practicing physical distancing.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following items are not permitted to be carried into Hard Rock Stadium:

Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs.

Glass bottles, cans, coolers of any kind, thermoses or ice chests.

Alcohol of any kind.

Umbrellas, strollers, laser pointers.

Single purpose video cameras or still-photography cameras with a lens longer than 6".

Selfie Sticks.

Flagpoles.

Weapons and any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Hard Rock Stadium management.

Any animal with the exception of a service animal or service animal in training.

Purses or bags that exceed 12" X 6" X 12".

Aerosol cans (e.g., mace, pepper spray or sunscreen)

Cigarettes or electronic smoking devices

Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind

Any other item deemed inappropriate by Hard Rock Stadium management.

Additional Information:

• Hard Rock Stadium will not be responsible for items left at any of the entry gates.

• All guests are subject to a security screening search for all events.

• All belongings are subject to search.

• Visibly impaired or incapacitated guests will not be admitted entry into Hard Rock Stadium.

• No ticket re-sale, illegal sales or solicitations on Hard Rock Stadium property.

RADIOS/TELEVISION

Guests may bring a small portable radio or television as long as they listen to the device with an earpiece and do not disturb other guests sitting nearby. They may be asked to power on the device during the security screening process.

RAIN CHECKS

All of the events at Hard Rock Stadium occur rain or shine. Any changes to this procedure will be noted on our website at www.hardrockstadium.com prior to the event.

RECYCLING

Hard Rock Stadium encourages all guests to reduce, reuse and recycle. The recycling program at Hard Rock Stadium includes recycling containers in all parking lots, all security checkpoint locations, as well as along all Hard Rock Stadium concourses and in all premium areas. Please check the signage on the recycling containers to help our guests in recycling the proper items such as plastic, glass and aluminum. Our tailgate patrol hands out blue bags in the parking lots for fans to deposit their recyclable materials. While fans are enjoying the event, our team collects the bags, leaving the parking lots clear before fans exit Hard Rock Stadium.

RE-ENTRY POLICY

Hard Rock Stadium has a no re-entry policy for most Hard Rock Stadium events, including Miami Dolphins and University of Miami football games. All premium seating guests must present their tickets when re-entering any club or suite level.

RESTROOMS

Numerous restrooms are located throughout the facility, all of which are accessible for our guests with disabilities. Single occupancy, family restrooms, equipped with changing tables, are located throughout Hard Rock Stadium at the following locations: 102, 106, 130, 134, 201, 207, 229, 235, 314, 323, 342 and 351.

Norwood Elementary school allows rideshare pickup and dropoff during Hard Rock stadium events. NO TAILGATING.

SCALPING

Scalping of tickets and/or parking passes is not permitted on Hard Rock Stadium property. Please report any potential scalping activity to the nearest Hard Rock Stadium Security personnel.

SEARCH PROCEDURES

To ensure the highest level of safety and security, all guests will be subject to a courteous screening upon entry by Hard Rock Stadium Security which, on occasion, may include a pat-down screening by a same-gender team member. All bags and vehicles will be subject to inspection upon entry. Persons that refuse to be patted down and/or refuse to have their bags or vehicle inspected will not be admitted. By presenting your ticket or credential to Hard Rock Stadium Security, you consent to such inspections and waive any and all related claims that you might have against Hard Rock Stadium, the teams and promoters. Alcohol, weapons, or any items Hard Rock Stadium Security deems dangerous will be confiscated. Illegal items will be turned over to law enforcement officers and may result in arrest and prosecution.

SEASON TICKETS

To learn about season tickets, please call 1.888.FINS.TIX or email memberships@dolphins.com.

SENSORY ROOM

The Sensory Room, made by possible by The Dan Marino Foundation & Bose Corporation, is located at Section 153 and is a private air-conditioned room for guests with special needs (children or adults) to use as a quiet space. The space has a padded floor, padded wall-mounted equipment and other sensory supplies donated by The Dan Marino Foundation to help ensure a comfortable experience. The room contains a tablet donated by Microsoft to play music, along with several noise cancelling headsets donated by Bose. Additional noise cancelling headsets donated by Bose are available at any of the Guest Experience Headquarters for use during major Hard Rock Stadium events at Sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343. A Guest Experience team member may be staffed at the Sensory Room to ensure a comfortable and private experience. Access to the Sensory Room may be limited given the circumstances (e.g., guests with extraordinary needs, demand, etc.) and will be managed by the Guest Experience team member assigned to the Sensory Room. Any children/wards using the Sensory Room MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times.

SMOKING POLICY

Hard Rock Stadium is proud to be a smoke-free venue. Smoking in the seating bowl, concourse, helix ramp, or any other area inside Hard Rock Stadium is prohibited. This policy also applies to smokeless, electronic (e-cigarettes) vaping with any alternative smoking products.

SOLICITATION/SAMPLING/PEDDLING

The distribution of banners, booklets, business cards, circulars, commercial advertising, flyers, folders, handbills, leaflets, notices, pamphlets, posters, stickers or any other written, printed and/or painted materials is prohibited on Hard Rock Stadium premises, including within its parking lots without the explicit written permission of the event presenter, at Hard Rock Stadium. This includes any exchange of money while on the complex including the solicitation for donations to charities, teams or clubs and sale or peddling of any product/food/drink. Any guest who persists in soliciting while on Hard Rock Stadium's premises will be subject to ejection or, as necessary, arrest.

STAFF TEMPERATURE CHECKS, HEALTH QUESTIONNAIRE, AND PPE

All staff and stadium employees will have their temperature taken before entering the building. Any temperature above 100.4⁰F will be flagged, and that employee will be sent home.

Like fans, all staff and stadium employees will be required to wear a face covering inside the building. They will also be required to complete a short heath screening questionnaire before entering the stadium on game day. For those staff who work in concessions or handle any "high touch" surfaces, gloves will also be required.

STROLLERS

Strollers are not permitted into Hard Rock Stadium, other than for Suite Level ticket holders.

TAILGATING GUIDELINES

In an effort to provide a safe environment for guests, tailgating will not be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium for the 2020 season.

TEXT MESSAGING

Fans are encouraged to report unruly fan behavior by contacting the nearest Hard Rock Stadium personnel or by texting Command Post to advise of any issues in the parking lots, Hard Rock Stadium concourses and seating areas that they may witness or experience. Text the word "FAN" then the message that includes description of the issue and the location to 69050 (Subject to fees and rates in the Terms & Conditions of your cell phone service provider).

THROWING OF ITEMS

Throwing of items, including balls, anywhere inside Hard Rock Stadium by guests is expressly prohibited. Any guests who throw items will be ejected from Hard Rock Stadium and be subject to further action.

TICKET OFFICE

Tickets can be purchased the day of the game at the SE and SW box offices.

Tickets may be purchased online at the following websites:

TICKET REFUND/EXCHANGE POLICY

The Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami have a no-refund/ no-exchange policy. The Ticket Office can be contacted on game day to handle Miami Dolphins ticket issues at (305) 943-6678 (ext. 6678). For assistance with Miami Hurricanes tickets, please call 1 (800) GO-CANES.

TOURS

Hard Rock Stadium is not currently offering tours. Please CLICK HERE to receive information on future availability.

TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS

PARKING HOTLINE:

TAXI PICK UP LOCATIONS:

Gate 4

RIDE SHARE:

Norwood Elementary (19810 NW 14TH Ct.)

20 minute walk

SUNPASS:

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SAVINGS BY USING SUNPASS TO PARK AT HARD ROCK STADIUM FOR ALL MIAMI DOLPHINS HOME GAMES AND ADDITIONAL HARD ROCK STADIUM EVENTS.

Hard Rock Stadium has partnered with the SunPass program to offer fans a convenient, less expensive parking payment option for attending Miami Dolphins games and all other Hard Rock Stadium events. As you approach Hard Rock Stadium, look for the SunPass Plus logo at the parking gates.

Fans with an active SunPass account must select "Easy Pay" automatic replenishment on www.SunPass.com using a credit card or debit card to enjoy the ease and convenience of SunPass Plus Parking.

To check to see if you are enrolled in SunPass Plus, log into your account at www.SunPass.com and click on "TRANSPONDERS" at the top of the page to confirm your SunPass Plus status. You can also check your SunPass Plus status using the SunPass app, available for iOS and Android devices.

SunPass Plus customers will have the convenience of using the program and paying less than the cash customer entering Hard Rock Stadium for all Hard Rock Stadium events.

UMBRELLAS

For safety and line-of-sight reasons, umbrellas are not allowed in Hard Rock Stadium. Please leave umbrellas in your car.

UNAUTHORIZED TRANSMISSION OF GAMES

No person admitted to Hard Rock Stadium shall transmit or aid in the transmission of any description, account, picture or reproduction of any event conducted in the park unless expressly authorized by Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins, the National Football League or the promoters of non-NFL events.

VIDEO BOARDS MESSAGES

We have 2 options for video board recognition at Miami Dolphins home games:

Still Shot: $350 donation

Includes a message and a picture on the video boards

Live Shot: $500 donation

Includes a message on video boards and a live shot of guests in their seats

Season ticket members: $50 discount

Messages are limited in availability per game and are on a first-time, first-served basis.

All donations benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

All information must be submitted one week prior to the game. Messages run during the last 4 minutes of halftime following the halftime entertainment.

To schedule a message or receive more info, please email foundation@dolphins.com or call 305-943-6850.

VIDEO RECORDING

NFL and promoter policies prohibit the recording of any live event at Hard Rock Stadium. Any guest found to be recording any part of an event may be subject to ejection or arrest.

VISITING TEAM GUESTS

Fans of the visiting teams are guests as well. Verbal or physical harassment of the fans of the visiting team or their guests will be considered unruly behavior and may lead to ejection, loss of season tickets or possible arrest.

WATER FOUNTAINS

Water fountains are conveniently located throughout Hard Rock Stadium on each level outside each set of restrooms. All fountains are accessible to guests with disabilities.

WEATHER DELAYS

Weather delays for NFL events are unusual. Lightning and strong winds may delay or postpone a game or event. In the event of a weather-related evacuation or relocation, please listen to the instructions of Hard Rock Stadium team members. We encourage all guests attending events at Hard Rock Stadium to follow us on our social media accounts for announcements concerning weather delays.

WEBSITES

The Hard Rock Stadium website is www.hardrockstadium.com.

The Miami Dolphins website is www.miamidolphins.com.

The Miami Open website is www.miamiopen.com.

WHEELCHAIR ESCORT SERVICE

Please see "ADA - Mobility Assistance."

WILL-CALL

Ticketmaster will-call is available at the South Ticket Office. Guests who are picking up tickets at will-call will need photo ID, their confirmation number and the credit card with which the tickets were purchased in order to pick up the tickets. For select events, specialty will-call may vary. Please see the nearest team member for details.

ZERO TOLERANCE