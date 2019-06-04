I Said It

Presented by

Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 11:47 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores Addresses Media Before Minicamp Begins

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of minicamp practice Tuesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“We’re not going to conquer the world in one day.”

—This has been part of Flores’ message since he day he became Dolphins head coach, the idea being that he wants his team to make steady, consistent progress through every meeting, every practice, every day.

“I want to finish strong. That’s definitely at the top of my list.”

— Instead of talking about specific goals for the mandatory minicamp this week, Flores repeated what he said last week about looking for the team to continue the progress it has shown since the start of the offseason program.

“Christian is a rookie. He’s got a lot to learn, but he works hard every day.”

— First-round pick Christian Wilkins obviously is a topic of interest for media members and fans because of his draft status, but Flores explained that every rookie has a lot on his plate in his first offseason and it’s also hard to really evaluate defensive linemen without pads being worn.

ISaidIt_060419

“He’s athletic, he’s explosive, he’s fast, he’s a good route runner. He does a lot of good things.”

— Flores didn’t have an issue at describing the strengths of running back Kenyan Drake’s game, but he drew the line — to the laughter of the assembled media — when he was asked how to defend him. Flores said with a smile that’s one thing he would not divulge.

“He’s got good size. He does a good job of staying on his feet.”

— Like Wilkins, there’s only so much third-year defensive lineman Vincent Taylor can show in the spring because of his position, but Flores nonetheless likes what he has shown this spring.

Related Content

Brian Flores: 'We're Moving In The Right Direction'
news

Brian Flores: 'We're Moving In The Right Direction'

Brian Flores: 'Every Position Has Competition'
news

Brian Flores: 'Every Position Has Competition'

I Said It: Brian Flores Is Looking For Leaders
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Is Looking For Leaders

I Said It: Brian Flores Rookie Minicamp Day 2
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Rookie Minicamp Day 2

I Said It: Brian Flores On Dolphins Rookies
news

I Said It: Brian Flores On Dolphins Rookies

I Said It: Josh Rosen's Introductory Press Conference
news

I Said It: Josh Rosen's Introductory Press Conference

I Said It: Chris Grier, Brian Flores On 2019 Draft Class
news

I Said It: Chris Grier, Brian Flores On 2019 Draft Class

I Said It: Chris Grier On First-Round Pick Christian Wilkins
news

I Said It: Chris Grier On First-Round Pick Christian Wilkins

I Said It: Christian Wilkins Meets South Florida Media
news

I Said It: Christian Wilkins Meets South Florida Media

I Said It: Brian Flores Wraps Up First Voluntary Minicamp
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Wraps Up First Voluntary Minicamp

I Said It: Chris Grier Pre-Draft Press Conference
news

I Said It: Chris Grier Pre-Draft Press Conference

Advertising