I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Ready For Jets

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“Chris, Brandon, Steve, Tom, just as executives in the organization, we look at every situation, any avenue to help this team grow and improve. That’s one of the things I really admire about being here.”
— The Dolphins have continued to accumulate assets with the idea of creating long-term success, and Flores says he likes the teamwork that’s developed among Owner Stephen Ross, President/CEO Tom Garfinkel, VP of Football Operations Brandon Shore and GM Chris Grier.
“He does a very good job of putting his players in position to make plays. He's a tough guy to draw up defenses against.”
— During his time with the New England Patriots, Flores had the opportunity to face Jets head coach Adam Gase a few times. Flores said the two also have had the opportunity to talk on many occasions and shared thoughts on football and life in coaching, among other things.
“The goal for me is to help this team improve on a weekly basis. I think that's happening.”
— Before saying he firmly believes his team is physically and mentally tough, Flores made it clear he does not really care about what’s being said outside the Dolphins facility. What he cares about is what is going on inside the facility, and he likes what’s taking place there because he sees continued improvement.
“I think he gives us the best chance to win.”
— Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his third consecutive start at quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday, his fifth overall, and Flores provided a very simple explanation as to his reasoning.