I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks At Owners Meetings

“Get better every day, that’s my goal. That’s been a winning formula for me my entire life and I’m going to stick to that.”

— Flores has talked about staying in the moment from the time he took over as Dolphins head coach, and that clearly hasn’t changed. He said during his media session Tuesday that his only focus at that time was the ongoing interview because that’s what was happening then. As he said, whatever formula Flores has employed has worked wonderfully for him given his rise in the NFL, so there’s no reason for him to change that approach.

“It’s good business practice to have your eyes on the future. I think every business should do that.”