I Said It: Dolphins-Falcons Postgame Quotes

Here were some of the comments that stood out after the Dolphins' 34-7 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, along with some perspective:
"We wanted him to just get a few more reps and make sure he's ready to go for the beginning of the season."
— Head Coach Adam Gase explained the decision to have rookie linebacker Jerome Baker play in the preseason finale when every other starter on the team was given the night off. Gase said the fact that Baker emerged a little bit later in camp played a role in the decision, but he likes the improved consistency he's seen from the third-round pick.
— Adam Gase again made it clear after the preseason finale that the backup quarterback will be either Brock Osweiler or David Fales. Osweiler had the better night against Atlanta, but no final decision has been made regarding that battle.
— Among the most impressive offensive performances against Atlanta was that of rookie running back Kalen Ballage, who was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games. Adam Gase liked what he saw in the rookie, particularly the way he set the tone for his night with a physical play the first time he touched the ball.
"I like this group. I like the way they work. I like the way they handle everything that we do from the start of the day to the end of the day. They're solution-based. They're going to find a way to get things done the right way."
— Adam Gase has expressed confidence in his team throughout camp and the preseason, and his feelings certainly didn't change after the impressive preseason finale. More than anything, Gase really likes the mind-set and make-up of his team, which he believes is well equipped to deal with adversity.
— Quarterback Brock Osweiler put up great stats against Atlanta, but he was quick to deflect praise toward his teammates as well as Head Coach Adam Gase for his play-calling.
"In training camp, you're just trying to get better every single day. You're trying to learn from your mistakes, make sure they don't happen again and just continue to get better and I think that's something that we were able to do as a football team. And now the real fun begins."
— Brock Osweiler says the important part of camp and the preseason for the Dolphins was to gradually improve heading into the regular season and he's confident the team did just that.
"Regardless of what happens, I know we're both rooting for each other."
— Brock Osweiler soon will find out whether he or David Fales will emerge as the winner in the battle for the backup quarterback job. Either way it shakes out, Osweiler says he enjoyed the camaraderie in the quarterback room throughout training camp and the preseason.
— Rookie linebacker Jerome Baker no doubt is thrilled about earning a starting job in training camp, but he also understands he's got to show the Dolphins they made the right decision.
"I definitely feel like I got 100 times better, so (I'm) definitely excited."
— This is how much better Jerome Baker says he is now than he was at the start of training camp. Baker says the difference is all about knowledge, and he credited fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso and other teammates for helping him make progress in that area.