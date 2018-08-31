I Said It: Dolphins-Falcons Postgame Quotes

— Quarterback Brock Osweiler put up great stats against Atlanta, but he was quick to deflect praise toward his teammates as well as Head Coach Adam Gase for his play-calling.

"In training camp, you're just trying to get better every single day. You're trying to learn from your mistakes, make sure they don't happen again and just continue to get better and I think that's something that we were able to do as a football team. And now the real fun begins."

— Brock Osweiler says the important part of camp and the preseason for the Dolphins was to gradually improve heading into the regular season and he's confident the team did just that.

"Regardless of what happens, I know we're both rooting for each other."