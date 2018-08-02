I Said It: Training Camp Day 7

— Rizzi joked that he's not always been the most patient coach around and it's getting to the point where things are going to get real for his two rookie kickers, Jason Sanders and Greg Joseph, but he's happy with what he's seen from both of them so far.

"We want one of those guys to really step up and get to that level where every play it's the same thing we're getting from them."

"Really, really good athlete. Runs around really well. His brain has been good. He's just got to learn how to be a pro and just keep it going.