In My Own Words | Mark Duper vs. Buffalo Bills

We didn’t have a great start to the game. We were losing 14-7 at halftime, but we knew that we could get back into the game. Back in the day, Dan used to throw the football over my head, and I would just run after it. All week, I practiced getting behind the defensive back, and letting Dan throw the ball as far as he wanted to. Dan could throw the deep ball more accurately than any other quarterback in history, and he proved that to the world for the first time in the third quarter of that game. I got past the secondary, and he threw a perfect pass. I high stepped into the end-zone on a 63-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14.

Buffalo took the lead again in the third quarter on Joe Ferguson’s third touchdown pass of the day, and we answered with some creativity. On a play that we had practiced all week, Mark Clayton took the football on a reverse, and I ran toward the inside and got the Bills to think I was going block for him. But as soon as the defensive back covering me took off after Clayton, I headed up field. Clayton threw a perfect pass to me, just like Dan Marino would have. I called him Dan Marino 2 that afternoon. I caught the pass in the middle of the field, raced toward the sideline and ultimately got into the end-zone. That was a great feeling, and of all the touchdowns I scored in my career, that is still the most memorable one.