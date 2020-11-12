Lynn Bowden Jr. Activated, Three Others Placed on Reserve/COVID List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed wide receiver Matt Cole, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the list.

Bowden has played in four games with one start for the Dolphins this season, totaling four carries for nine yards (2.3 avg.) and one reception for -1 yard. He was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2020. Bowden originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft.

Cole has spent the entire season on the practice squad. He joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at McKendree, where he set a school record with 1,618 career receiving yards.

Van Noy has played in seven games with six starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 33 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 21, 2020. Van Noy originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL draft.