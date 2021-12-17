Mailbag: Week 15 Dolphins vs Jets

Q: @paulconmcguire - Travis, what's your thoughts on the NFL's international games? It's great seeing the NFL here in the UK but would you like to see countries like Germany/Spain also included? Can you ever see a London franchise playing in the NFL or the Super Bowl being played outside the US?

A: Growing the game and expanding its reach is a win-win-win for everyone involved. I think it's fantastic! I learned in my earlier days really studying this team and engaging in message board discussions just how much of an overseas following the team had, even more so when checking podcast and website analytics. I'm so happy for the international fans and the opportunity for the game to really expand globally.

As for the London franchise, I think it's very feasible. With modern travel and all the things teams have for rest, recovery and getting their bodies right, I think it's certainly possible. I think a Super Bowl is possible, too, but that might be a little bit more difficult of a process given just how massive the big game is here in the States.

@Showtime_Mia - What are five things Tua can improve on to be considered a top 10 quarterback?

A: The first thing I think needs to be said is that lists are so fluid whether it's year-to-year or even week-to-week. So, I think over the last month-or-so you'd be hard pressed to find 10 quarterbacks that have played better than Tagovailoa over that period.

That said, there's also room for growth and with Tua, and any young quarterback…reps, reps, reps. Continuing to grow more familiar and comfortable with identifying the defense, inherently understanding every progression and check in the offense and being able to tee up the timing and precision without even thinking about it -- that only comes with time.

We covered Charlie Frye's presser earlier this week about footwork. I think it's the best element of Tua's game, but even still, there are times where the feet don't get set. Coach Frye said that's the case with any quarterback, so making that more consistent is another element.

Then I would add eliminating some of the decisions that lead to takeaways. It's really only been one per game -- and none over the last couple of weeks -- but that one blip can be a big difference in the game. So, really, all the things that young quarterbacks have to work on, that's only three things. But I hope it sufficiently answers your question!

Q: @3athalete - Travis, are you going to the Sun Bowl this year? Do you have any bets with u Miami alumni on the game

A: My WSU family might disown me for this, but I'm not leaving sunny South Florida for El Paso in December to watch something of an also-ran bowl game -- hah! Even if I wanted to, we have a game that week so it's a no go. I do think the Cougs will handle their business in the game. Keep an eye on the Washington State quarterback, Jayden De Laura. He's from the same high school as Tua and he's a straight up baller.