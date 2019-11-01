Friday, Nov 01, 2019 01:34 PM

Mark Walton Seizing Opportunity As Starter

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Running back Mark Walton joined the Dolphins this offseason looking for an opportunity to jump-start his NFL career, and he’s done just that.

And more.

Based on recent weeks, Walton clearly has established himself as the starting running back for the Dolphins.

"When I signed with the Dolphins, I was just trying to find a job, just trying to come out and play football, showcase my skill set,” said Walton, who signed with the Dolphins on May 12. “It’s just something I've done since I got here. I’m just one of the guys that’s out here just trying to work and keep moving forward.”

Walton has started the past three games — against the Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers — and his number of snaps has steadily increased all season.

Against Pittsburgh last Monday night, for example, Walton was on the field for 52 of 60 offensive snaps.

As a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals last season, Walton did not make any starts and his season high in snaps was 28.

While he clearly is enjoying the new opportunity, Walton says it’s not going to change his approach one bit.

"I try not to get too caught up in the hype,” he said. “Just go out there and play the game, whether I’m starting, whether I’m second string, third string, go out and play the game that I love to play and try to go out there and produce all I can do for the team to help the team win.”

Walton has consistently earned praise from his coaches this season for his toughness and his work ethic.

It’s evidence the former University of Miami standout was going to do what he needed to do to succeed in Miami as an NFL player.

“I’ve been learning the playbook, doing what the coaches ask me to do, doing everything I can do,” said Walton, who is averaging a solid 4.2 yards per rushing attempt. “I come in here every day working. Whatever is going on outside of this building, I just try to come in and let nothing distract me, just put in my work and let my work speak for itself.

“Hopefully can be one of those guys that they can build this team around and play to help this team win. It's something I want to do, day in and day out, help this team win, just try to get a positive attitude. Whether it’s going right, going wrong, just do what I can to help this team win.”

