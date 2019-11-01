Mark Walton Seizing Opportunity As Starter

Walton has consistently earned praise from his coaches this season for his toughness and his work ethic.

It’s evidence the former University of Miami standout was going to do what he needed to do to succeed in Miami as an NFL player.

“I’ve been learning the playbook, doing what the coaches ask me to do, doing everything I can do,” said Walton, who is averaging a solid 4.2 yards per rushing attempt. “I come in here every day working. Whatever is going on outside of this building, I just try to come in and let nothing distract me, just put in my work and let my work speak for itself.