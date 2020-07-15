Meet The Rookies: Curtis Weaver

His affinity for a skateboarding shoe didn't just materialize. They were a practical option in his youth.

"We'd go to Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, go to the beach, go to the park, play basketball, skateboarding, whatever we can think of," Curtis' mother Carla said. "I wanted him to see life and stay away from TV and all those video games."

Despite her noble efforts to keep him off of video games, Curtis still carved out time at the end of the day to get on the sticks. His go-to games: Call of Duty and NBA2K. But those, along with Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, are rewards for a hard day's work. Each of those just one small contribution to a multi-layered personality steeped in variety and vibrance.

"He likes to be the center of attention," Carla said. "He likes to dance all the time. Every Friday, we have a family get together and he always puts NSYNC on and goes crazy with the dancing. He does everything. He plays chess. He can talk to the kids, he talks to the grownups. He's been a bubbly kid since day one."

Something of a renaissance man from an early age, Weaver's real talents were evident in athletics – particularly on the hardwood and the gridiron.

"He starting playing [football] at five but his first love was basketball," Carla said. "He wanted to be Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He has so much energy so I told him to play two different sports, so it was football and basketball. He also likes to go to the beach and boogie board; he thinks he's a surfer, too."

Perhaps Curtis' early preference stemmed from some introspective analysis.

"I thought I was good [at football] at first," Curtis said. "When I was five, I started there and I was balling! Then I saw the tape from my mom recording [my football games] and I thought I was about to see myself go crazy, but it looked like I barely even knew how to play."

Sage wisdom from a five-year-old, something Danielson recognized in Curtis during his college career.

"The big thing people aren't always aware of," Danielson said, "is that Curtis is an extremely smart football player. He has a ton of athletic ability, but he's extremely smart. You ask him about anybody's job on a given play and he'll be able to talk it through. He'll know why and when he can do certain stuff."

Unfortunately, Curtis' maturity from an early age was born from hardship. He lost his grandmother when he was in the fourth grade and attributes that loss as a turning point in his young life.

"When she died, it [made me realize] I've gotta do my work," Curtis said. "Grandma did a lot of stuff for me. It's very rare that a grandma will say no to you. Like, I'd just be chilling, watching SpongeBob and ask, 'grandma, can I get some food?' It was fourth grade when we got the call. I left class, saw my mom crying. That was the biggest hardship for me."