Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

Dec 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60 surprised students at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County with a grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

"We are excited to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Wellington Landings Middle School to highlight the importance of students not only getting 60 minutes of physical activity per day but also fueling their bodies and minds with the essential nutrients that school meals provide," said Teresa Moran-Wiebe, Vice President, Dairy Council of Florida. "This new school cafeteria equipment will help to ensure that students have access to the nutrition they need to be successful throughout the academic year."

Joined by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, Baker engaged with Wellington Landings Middle School students and lunch staff to create fun content on the school's social platforms. As recipients of the Hometown Grants Program, Wellington Landings Middle School allocated the funds towards the purchase of a new milk cooler for their school cafeteria. This is the ninth year the organization has partnered with the Dairy Council of Florida through the Hometown Grants Program to facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating habits in South Florida.

"We are excited to partner with the Dairy Council of Florida in our continued efforts to impact the health and wellbeing of students in our community through the Hometown Grants Program," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "By providing South Florida schools with proper equipment and encouraging physical activity, we look to equip students and staff with resources that will encourage their success throughout the school year."

In addition to receiving this year's grant, the team extended an invitation to Wellington Landings Middle School for 30 participants to enjoy a game day experience as the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets presented by Solis Health Plans in January.

Developed by the NFL and Fuel Up to Play 60 in 2014, the initiative provides grants to support physical activity and nutrition programs in school districts in all 32 NFL markets. Through the Hometown Grants Program, NFL teams and state/regional dairy organizations identify deserving schools in their communities to receive funding to help facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating programs for students. Since 2014, the program has provided thousands of schools nationwide with funds and resources, resulting in more than one million students staying physically active and making healthier food choices.

