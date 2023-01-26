Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

"In partnering with First Class Cruises, we worked to design a unique experience for Miami Dolphins fans that truly celebrated the tradition and legacy of this team," said Nat Moore, Senior Vice President of Alumni Relations and Special Projects. "The Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise offers fans a once-on-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with Dolphins legends including members of the 1972 Perfect Season Team, Hall of Famers and alumni throughout the decades, while visiting beautiful destinations on a brand-new ship."

MSC Cruises' The Seascape is the setting for this unique fan cruise experience. Making its debut in December of 2022, The Seascape features a groundbreaking design inspired by New York City consisting of a three-meter-high replica of the Statue of Liberty with expansive and innovative at-sea experiences. The vessel offers a relaxing atmosphere and upscale entertainment paired with ultra-modern facilities.

"We are so excited to invite both fans and legendary Dolphins players for this incredible experience aboard MSC's Seascape," said Rebecca Nahom, First Class Cruises' Marketing Director. "This brand new, luxurious smart ship is truly one of a kind and this is the adventure of a lifetime for Dolphins fans. The Dolphins Fan Cruise is so much more than just a vacation. The many opportunities for fans to interact with the 35 Dolphins players and alumni will create unforgettable moments and memories."