Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

Jan 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

The inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is a seven-night Caribbean excursion aboard the brand new, state-of-the-art MSC Cruise ship, The Seascape. The cruise, now with an updated departure date of April 2 from Miami, Florida, will stop at several Caribbean cities including, Ocean Cay, Nassau, San Juan, and Puerto Plata along the way.

Guests will enjoy Dolphins-themed events and activities, parties, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and much more alongside the company of Dolphins alumni throughout the decades and members from the 1972 undefeated team. Invited Dolphins alumni include:

  • Charlie Babb
  • Bob Baumhower
  • Kim Bokamper
  • Ronnie Brown
  • Bob Brudzinski
  • Jimmy Cefalo
  • Mark Clayton
  • Doug Crusan
  • Troy Drayton
  • A.J. Duhe
  • Mark Duper
  • Marv Flemming
  • Lorenzo Hampton
  • Ed Jenkins
  • Al Jenkins
  • Jim "Crash" Jensen
  • Howard Kindig
  • Terry Kirby
  • Larry Little
  • Dan Marino
  • O.J. McDuffie
  • Mautly Moore
  • Nat Moore
  • Eugene "Mercury" Morris
  • Tony Nathan
  • Ed Newman
  • Karl Noonan
  • Louis Oliver
  • Joe Rose
  • Larry Seiple
  • Dwight Stenson
  • Otto Stowe
  • Richmond Webb
  • Shawn Wooden

"In partnering with First Class Cruises, we worked to design a unique experience for Miami Dolphins fans that truly celebrated the tradition and legacy of this team," said Nat Moore, Senior Vice President of Alumni Relations and Special Projects. "The Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise offers fans a once-on-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with Dolphins legends including members of the 1972 Perfect Season Team, Hall of Famers and alumni throughout the decades, while visiting beautiful destinations on a brand-new ship."

MSC Cruises' The Seascape is the setting for this unique fan cruise experience. Making its debut in December of 2022, The Seascape features a groundbreaking design inspired by New York City consisting of a three-meter-high replica of the Statue of Liberty with expansive and innovative at-sea experiences. The vessel offers a relaxing atmosphere and upscale entertainment paired with ultra-modern facilities.

"We are so excited to invite both fans and legendary Dolphins players for this incredible experience aboard MSC's Seascape," said Rebecca Nahom, First Class Cruises' Marketing Director. "This brand new, luxurious smart ship is truly one of a kind and this is the adventure of a lifetime for Dolphins fans. The Dolphins Fan Cruise is so much more than just a vacation. The many opportunities for fans to interact with the 35 Dolphins players and alumni will create unforgettable moments and memories."

Tickets for the inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise are on-sale and available now. For more information or to reserve your spot visit www.DolphinsFanCruise.com.

