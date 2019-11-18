Monday, Nov 18, 2019 03:00 PM

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 11 Play Football Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced their Play Football Week 11 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. The high school coach of the week selection will celebrate those with long-standing tenure in the coaching community, paying tribute to Don Shula’s 50th season with the Miami Dolphins organization.

Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.

The program concludes at the Dolphins-Eagles game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.

Player of the week during a NFL week 11 football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 17th, 2019. (Jose A Pineiro/Miami Dolphins)
Jose A Pineiro/Miami Dolphins

Week 11 Winners

High School Coach of the Week

Brian Dodds from Park Vista Community High School. This is Dodd’s 32nd overall year coaching varsity football and 14th season as Park Vista’s head football coach. During his tenure, Dodd has led the Cobras to a 104-45 record, nine state playoff appearances, a regional final and four district championships. Dodds was previously the head football coach at Boca Raton High School for five seasons and served as an assistant coach for six seasons. During his tenure at Boca Raton High School, Dodds’ team won a district championship in 2001 and made three consecutive playoff appearances. At Princeton High School in Ohio, where he coached for three seasons, Dodds was named the 2003 GMC Coach of the Year and led the Vikings to its first conference championship in several years. Dodds also spent four years as an assistant coach at Miami Trace High School and East Clinton High School in Ohio. He has won the Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year Award given to the top prep football coach in Palm Beach County three times (2001, 2007 and 2013) and has been a finalist six times. Dodds has also served as the head varsity basketball coach at Boca High School and head varsity baseball coach at Boca High School and East Clinton High School.

High School Player of the Week

Gabe Taylor from Gulliver Preparatory School. Taylor recorded three interceptions as the Raiders defeated American Heritage School (Delray) 34-13. The Raiders finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0 for the first time in school history. The younger brother of Sean Taylor, Gabe, totaled 10 interceptions on the season and returned five for touchdowns.

Youth Player of the Week

Joe Dailey from the Jupiter Mustangs of Jupiter Mustangs Pop Warner. Dailey has played tackle football in the Jupiter Mustangs Pop Warner Association for eight seasons. He plays quarterback and safety and displays speed, toughness and an advanced football IQ. He has led his 12U team deep into the playoffs for three straight seasons and always displays good sportsmanship and is respectful of his teammates, coaches and opponents. Dailey is also a leader in the classroom and maintains a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a challenging and competitive pre-law program, where he develops and applies his analytical and speech and debate skills.

Team Mom of the Week

Lakeria Phillips from the Pahokee Panthers 6U of Treasure Coast Pop Warner. Phillips is a lifelong Pahokee resident, Palm Beach State College honors graduate and the proud team mom of the Pop Pahokee Panthers 6U football program. As team mom, she cherishes assisting a vibrant group of young men and athletes. Phillips’ job includes making sure the players are ready for practices and games, leading fundraisers and events and cheering the team on. She enjoys every moment of the job and is appreciative of the opportunity to be involved in Pahokee's program and mentor some of the community’s future leaders.

Team of the Week

Park Vista Community High School and Scheck Hillel Community School

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

Related Content

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension

The Miami native signed a contract extension through the 2021 season.
news

Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.
Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams
news

Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams

news

Dolphins Awarded Gary Jennings Off Waivers

The Dolphins were awarded wide receiver Gary Jennings off waivers from Seattle.
news

Dolphins Sign Marcus Sherels, De'Lance Turner

The Dolphins signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner.
Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners

DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors
news

DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors

news

Dolphins Awarded Ken Crawley, Waived Isaiah Ford

The Dolphins awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Dolphins Sign Clive Walford, Place Xavien Howard On IR
news

Dolphins Sign Clive Walford, Place Xavien Howard On IR

The Dolphins signed tight end Clive Walford and placed cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve.
New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation
news

New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation

Stephen M. Ross is one of the financial donors of the project which will include a 190,000 square foot academic building operated by U-M.
news

Miami Dolphins Awarded Xavier Crawford Off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins were awarded cornerback Xavier Crawford and released tight end Nick O’Leary.

Advertising