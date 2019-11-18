Miami Dolphins Announce Week 11 Play Football Award Winners

Brian Dodds from Park Vista Community High School. This is Dodd’s 32nd overall year coaching varsity football and 14th season as Park Vista’s head football coach. During his tenure, Dodd has led the Cobras to a 104-45 record, nine state playoff appearances, a regional final and four district championships. Dodds was previously the head football coach at Boca Raton High School for five seasons and served as an assistant coach for six seasons. During his tenure at Boca Raton High School, Dodds’ team won a district championship in 2001 and made three consecutive playoff appearances. At Princeton High School in Ohio, where he coached for three seasons, Dodds was named the 2003 GMC Coach of the Year and led the Vikings to its first conference championship in several years. Dodds also spent four years as an assistant coach at Miami Trace High School and East Clinton High School in Ohio. He has won the Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year Award given to the top prep football coach in Palm Beach County three times (2001, 2007 and 2013) and has been a finalist six times. Dodds has also served as the head varsity basketball coach at Boca High School and head varsity baseball coach at Boca High School and East Clinton High School.