Miami Dolphins Announce Week 11 Play Football Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced their Play Football Week 11 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. The high school coach of the week selection will celebrate those with long-standing tenure in the coaching community, paying tribute to Don Shula’s 50th season with the Miami Dolphins organization.
Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.
The program concludes at the Dolphins-Eagles game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.
Week 11 Winners
High School Coach of the Week
Brian Dodds from Park Vista Community High School. This is Dodd’s 32nd overall year coaching varsity football and 14th season as Park Vista’s head football coach. During his tenure, Dodd has led the Cobras to a 104-45 record, nine state playoff appearances, a regional final and four district championships. Dodds was previously the head football coach at Boca Raton High School for five seasons and served as an assistant coach for six seasons. During his tenure at Boca Raton High School, Dodds’ team won a district championship in 2001 and made three consecutive playoff appearances. At Princeton High School in Ohio, where he coached for three seasons, Dodds was named the 2003 GMC Coach of the Year and led the Vikings to its first conference championship in several years. Dodds also spent four years as an assistant coach at Miami Trace High School and East Clinton High School in Ohio. He has won the Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year Award given to the top prep football coach in Palm Beach County three times (2001, 2007 and 2013) and has been a finalist six times. Dodds has also served as the head varsity basketball coach at Boca High School and head varsity baseball coach at Boca High School and East Clinton High School.
High School Player of the Week
Gabe Taylor from Gulliver Preparatory School. Taylor recorded three interceptions as the Raiders defeated American Heritage School (Delray) 34-13. The Raiders finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0 for the first time in school history. The younger brother of Sean Taylor, Gabe, totaled 10 interceptions on the season and returned five for touchdowns.
Youth Player of the Week
Joe Dailey from the Jupiter Mustangs of Jupiter Mustangs Pop Warner. Dailey has played tackle football in the Jupiter Mustangs Pop Warner Association for eight seasons. He plays quarterback and safety and displays speed, toughness and an advanced football IQ. He has led his 12U team deep into the playoffs for three straight seasons and always displays good sportsmanship and is respectful of his teammates, coaches and opponents. Dailey is also a leader in the classroom and maintains a 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a challenging and competitive pre-law program, where he develops and applies his analytical and speech and debate skills.
Team Mom of the Week
Lakeria Phillips from the Pahokee Panthers 6U of Treasure Coast Pop Warner. Phillips is a lifelong Pahokee resident, Palm Beach State College honors graduate and the proud team mom of the Pop Pahokee Panthers 6U football program. As team mom, she cherishes assisting a vibrant group of young men and athletes. Phillips’ job includes making sure the players are ready for practices and games, leading fundraisers and events and cheering the team on. She enjoys every moment of the job and is appreciative of the opportunity to be involved in Pahokee's program and mentor some of the community’s future leaders.
Team of the Week
Park Vista Community High School and Scheck Hillel Community School
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.