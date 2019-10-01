Miami Dolphins Announce Week 4 Play Football Award Winners

Tara Gochin from the Parkland Rangers 10U of Gold Coast Pop Warner. This is Gochin’s second season as a team mom and she has proved herself extremely instrumental in the day-to-day activities of the team. She is available at every practice making sure the players are hydrated and taken care of. On game day, Gochin makes sure that all of the players are properly dressed and ready to play. On top of that, she also keeps the parents in the know as far as game schedules and timing of activities for the day.