Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced their Play Football Week 9 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. The high school coach of the week selection will celebrate those with long-standing tenure in the coaching community, paying tribute to Don Shula’s 50th season with the Miami Dolphins organization.
Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.
The program concludes at the Dolphins-Eagles game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.
Week 9 Winners
High School Coach of the Week
Greg Magner from Hialeah Gardens High School. Magner’s coaching career began 35 years ago at John Carroll University as a quality control coach and defensive backs coach. He first became a head coach at Ransom Everglades School after serving as an assistant coach. Magner’s success at Ransom lead him to Archbishop Curley Notre Dame. For the next 26 years, Magner coached multiple sports, including 26 years as a head football coach, 20 years as a head track and field coach and 15 years as a boys and girls basketball coach. In 2002, he led his football team to a 10-0 regular season record and they finished the year 12-1.
High School Player of the Week
Derek Wingo from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The four-star outside linebacker had four sacks, eight tackles and a pass break up in a 28-7 win over Deerfield Beach. Wingo is currently verbally committed to the University of Florida.
Youth Player of the Week
Gaby Almonard Jr. from the Pompano Eagles 12U of the American Youth Football League. Almonard Jr. had four carries for 60 yards and one touchdown on offense and six tackles and two fumble recoveries and one touchdown on defense in a 36-6 win over the Lauderhill Broncos.
Team Mom of the Week
Gabrielle Wilson of the Kendall Hammock Warriors of the Miami Xtreme League. While Wilson has never been the head team mom or an official team mom every season in her league, she is always there for the players by encouraging them, giving advice and providing food and equipment. She is well-known for caring for all the players in the league and is even recognized for her commitment by other park commissioners.
Team of the Week
Hialeah Gardens High School and Somerset Academy Silver Palms
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.