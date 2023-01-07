Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

Glennon signed to Miami's practice squad on Jan. 4, 2023 and has played in 40 NFL games with 31 starts, most recently starting four games for the N.Y. Giants in 2021. He's in his 10th NFL season after spending time with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018), Oakland (2019), Jacksonville (2020) and the N.Y. Giants (2021). He has completed 689-of-1,147 career passes (60.1 pct.) for 7,025 yards, 47 touchdowns and a 78.6 rating. Glennon originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at North Carolina State.

Scarlett joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 17, 2022 after he spent the 2021 season on the active roster, playing in 13 games with four starts. He was elevated last week and played at New England but did not record any stats. Scarlett spent his first five NFL seasons (2016-20) with Houston and has appeared in a total of 69 career games with 20 starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016 and played collegiately at Stanford.